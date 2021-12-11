MoF asks GB to rationalise wheat prices to get additional quota

ISLAMABAD: As the government of Gilgit Baltistan has requested to increase wheat quota, as announced by the ruling party during election in the area to meet the shortages, the Ministry of Finance on Friday has asked the regional government to rationalize prices of the commodity, which is highly subsided, for getting additional supply.

According to insiders, during a meeting with chief minister GB Muhammad Khalid Khurshid here on Friday Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has made it clear that under the conditions agreed with International Monetary Fund (IMF) the government cannot afford additional supply of wheat under the subsidized rates.

According to reliable sources, the adviser suggested the chief minister GB to rationalize the wheat prices if the region wanted additional supply. There was a huge difference in prices of wheat between GB and the rest of the country. However the chief minister reportedly showed his reluctance in increasing wheat prices for political pressure as the region is getting the subsidized commodity since it was introduced by former prime minister Zulfqar Ali Bhutto.

As the Rs 8 billion subsidy for wheat allocated in the budget is also not catering the required supply to GB since the region is being given costlier imported wheat, there was a shortage of wheat across GB.

Article continues after this advertisement

Insiders informed this scribe that the GB government has also requested the Adviser to at least ensure supply of local wheat to GB as the same may facilitate maximum supply to the region. The adviser has assured the chief minister to take up the matter in the next meeting of ECC as the wheat issue is the domain of the Ministry of Food Security and Research.

As per the sources, the adviser has however accepted the request of GB regarding ensuring routine supply of wheat to the region for a few months as the ministry has reduced monthly supply of at least 20000 bags of wheat to keep balance in the allocated amount of subsidy and wheat quota.

It may be mentioned here that ECC in its recent meeting had turned down a request by GB regarding increasing the allocation from 150000 MT to 160000 MT which was interestingly announced by the ruling party during the election of the region last year. Keeping in view the high cost of imported wheat the center was able to supply around 140000 MT to GB this year, creating a shortage of 20000 MT in GB.

As per a statement issued by the finance ministry after the said meeting which was also attended by Finance Minister GB, Secretary Finance and other senior officers from GB and Finance Division, the wheat issue in GB was discussed and the Adviser informed that it would be considered in the next ECC meeting.

During the meeting the Chief Minister GB apprised the Advisor on the development and public welfare projects being carried out in Gilgit-Baltistan and financial requirements of the GB administration for the timely completion of projects to ensure good governance.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Mr. Shaukat Tarin expressed the government’s resolve for the development and progress of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan as the top priority of the present government. The Advisor considered the requests of GB administration for creation of additional posts in different sectors, enhancement of tourism opportunities and meeting other requirements for good governance. The Advisor further assured his full support for the development of the GB area on priority basis and emphasized for regular consultation and coordination meetings between Gilgit-Baltistan administration and Finance Division for addressing and timely resolution of the issues.

Meanwhile the chief minister GB also held a meeting with Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs and Mr. Khalid Khan, in which both sides discussed priority areas and ongoing development initiatives for uplifting GB.

According to officials during the meeting, it was agreed to establish a state-of-the-art Technical Training University in Gilgit-Baltistan. The development of technical skills can contribute to structural transformation and economic growth by enhancing employability, competitiveness and labor. In this regard, the Economic Affairs Division will explore foreign technical and financial support whereas the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan will provide around 800-1000 kanal land for construction of the university.

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan also requested for upgradation of infrastructure in road and health sector, improvement in power generation, transmission and distribution system, expansion of health facilities and capacity building of public sector, especially in governance, finance & revenue, local government, public health, police and disaster management. It was also discussed to develop an alternate road network for connectivity between Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan through AJK which will not only reduce the traveling time & distance significantly but also promote tourism and boost economic activities in the region.

On the invitation of Chief Minister GB, it was agreed that the Minister for Economic Affairs will visit Gilgit-Baltistan soon to discuss the development needs and priority areas in detail. It was also decided that the Economic Affairs Division will hold a Donors Conference with bilateral and multilateral development partners at the beginning of next year to explore foreign technical and financial assistance for Gilgit-Baltistan.