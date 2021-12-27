Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan climbs to 99th place in GII ranking

Country was ranked at 107 in the index In 2020 and 105 in 2019

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has improved its ranking for the third year in a row to 99th among the 132 economies featured in the Global Innovation Index (GII).

Pakistan was ranked 7th among the 10 economies in Central and Southern Asia, and 17th among the 34 lower middle-income group economies, the GII report said.

The country was ranked at 107 in 2020 in the index and 105 in 2019.

The report said Pakistan has performed above the lower middle-income group average in four pillars, namely: institutions, business sophistication, knowledge and technology outputs, and creative outputs. In Central and Southern Asia, Pakistan performed above the regional average in the same four pillars.

Article continues after this advertisement

The index is a ranking of the innovation capabilities and results of world economies. It measures innovation based on criteria that include institutions, human capital and research, infrastructure, credit, investment, linkages; the creation, absorption and diffusion of knowledge and creative outputs.

Consisting of roughly 80 indicators, grouped into innovation inputs and outputs, the GII aims to capture the multi-dimensional facets of innovation.

The GII is published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a specialised agency of the United Nations.

Recognising that innovation is a key driver of economic development, the GII aims to provide an innovation ranking and rich analysis referencing around 130 economies. Over the last decade, the GII has established itself as both a leading reference on innovation and a “tool for action” for economies that incorporate the GII into their innovation agendas.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCrude prices slip over Omicron fears, Iran talks
Next articlePakistan’s GDP growing at 5pc: report
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Surplus rice to be exported in new int’l markets: Imam

MULTAN: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that surplus stock of rice would be exported whereas...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet to approve nominations for Monetary, Fiscal Policies Coordination Board

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to approve the nomination of eminent economists to be included the Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board. Sources said...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s GDP growing at 5pc: report

ISLAMABAD: The average monthly economic indicator (MEI) for the first five months of current fiscal year (2021-22) indicates that average economic (GDP) growth of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee continues to tumble against US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee set another low of 178.17 against the US dollar on Monday, the 12th lowest level set in December. According to the State...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Crude prices slip over Omicron fears, Iran talks

ISLAMABAD: Crude oil prices dipped for the second consecutive day on Monday over Omicron fears and resumption of Iran’s nuclear talks. As of 1255 hours...

Rupee continues to tumble against US dollar

Shaukat Tarin takes oath as federal minister

Turkish lira slides almost 8pc after intervention-driven surge

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.