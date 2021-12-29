Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

PM summons cabinet meeting to discuss Finance Supplementary Bill 2021

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister has summoned a special meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Thursday, December 30, to discuss the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021.

According to sources, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin will brief the cabinet members during the meeting regarding the imposition of sales tax amounting to 17 per cent on a number of items.

Moreover, proposals from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will also be discussed during the meeting.

The FBR has proposed to streamline zero-rating and withdrawal of sales tax on certain entries under the fifth schedule.

Article continues after this advertisement

Similarly, it has also proposed to curtail exemptions including exemptions given to the pharmaceutical sector under the sixth schedule, stressing that such exemptions should be restricted to import and local supply of essential commodities only.

Meanwhile, FBR has also proposed that reduced rates of sales tax under the eighth schedule on certain items should be streamlined in order to achieve equity in the tax system. 

Likewise, rationalisation of sales tax on import of high-end mobile phones in Completely Built Up (CBU) condition under the ninth schedule has also been proposed in addition to rationalising the scope of Tier-1 retailers.

Besides this, the FBR has also proposed to withdraw Customs collectors’ powers to determine the assessable values of imported goods in order to levy duty and taxes at the import stage.

According to sources the FBR has also proposed to extend income tax exemptions to Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) created by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) under REIT Regulations, 2015.

Reconstitution of Cabinet Committees 

According to documents available with Profit, the prime minister has given approval to reconstitute the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC), Cabinet Committee on State owned Enterprises and Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP).

After the reconstitution, the ECC will be chaired by the minister for finance and revenue while the ministers for communication, economic affairs, energy, industries and production, interior, law and justice, maritime affairs, national food security and research, planning, development and special initiatives, privatization, railway, water resources would be the members of the said committee.

Similarly, the minister for finance and revenue will now chair the Cabinet Committee on State owned Enterprises while minister for energy, industries and production and privatization would be its members.

Moreover, the PM has also reconstituted the cabinet committee on Privatization (CCoP). The finance minister would now be the chairman while minister for communication, energy, industries and production, law and justice, planning, development and special initiatives and privatization would be the members of the committee.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA centers nationwide
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Banking

HBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA centers nationwide

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has awarded the mandate for the deployment of Point-of-Sales (POS) terminals to HBL for the acceptance of...
Read more
ECONOMY

Govt mulling granting citizenship to foreign investors

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan (GoP) is considering granting residency/citizenship to those foreigners who bring investment in the country. According to reliable sources, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA reserves judgment on power tariff hike of Rs4.33 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on an Rs4.33 per unit power tariff hike on account of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Peshawar business community protests against suspension of gas to industries

Peshawar business community has reacted strongly to the government decision of suspending the supply of gas to all non-zero rated industries and demanded that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Peshawar business community protests against suspension of gas to industries

Peshawar business community has reacted strongly to the government decision of suspending the supply of gas to all non-zero rated industries and demanded that...

Cabinet approves revised SBP amendment bill

SNGPL restores gas supply to textile export industry

Cabinet approves appointment of new chairman SECP Policy Board

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.