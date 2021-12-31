Sign inSubscribe
Digital payments account for over 50pc of sales on Daraz: CEO Bjarke

Bjarke says Daraz Express able to deliver packages up to three days faster than any other provider

By Monitoring Report

eCommerce marketplace Daraz CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen has said that digital payments account for over 50 per cent of sales on Daraz and that the company will focus on creating greater access to financial payments and services in the year ahead.

In a LinkedIn post, Bjarke said that 2021 had been a great year for the company with significant progress made on the customer experience side. 

The CEO said that the company continued its infrastructure investment into Daraz Express which now gives Daraz the ability to deliver packages to all corners of its markets up to three days faster than any other provider.

Daraz continued expanding its brand portfolio, driving price competitiveness, and investing significantly to enhance the content, search, and navigation of the marketplace, wrote Bjarke. “This investment has enabled us to deliver a more intuitive experience that is personalised to a user’s product and content preference, keeping them more engaged for longer,” he wrote. 

Bjarke further said that the company had scaled its digital wallet in its markets, allowing customers to make secure, faster, and seamless payments in traditionally cash-dominated markets.  

“We have strengthened the marketplace regulation and incentive systems to achieve the best ever seller performance in terms of customer chat response quality, shipping time, out-of-stock rates, and product quality – this is supported by strongly incentivising reviews and product/seller ratings to create full transparency for customers when buying,” he wrote. 

Meanwhile, the implementation of AI-powered chatbots means we can now instantly resolve over 70 per cent of common queries/issues in multiple languages, Bjarke added.

Monitoring Report

