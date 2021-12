Foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $298 million to $17.85 billion during the week ending on Dec 24, data released by the central bank showed on Thursday.

The central bank did not state the reason for the dip in its foreign exchange reserves.

The holdings of the commercial banks were $6.41bn. The country’s overall reserves totalled $24.27bn at the end of the week under review.