Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Nazar na lag jaye, haye – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

Posted by: Ariba Shahid

This week we’re talking about capitalism, enviable taxes that warrant laal mirch to cast off nazar, fast ecommerce, and of course the PSX. We start the new year with new taxes, yet the same diminishing purchasing power. All this and more from the Pakistani econ twitterverse. 

 

Laal Mirch is often used to cast off nazar. I don’t think anything the government is doing with regards to taxation and fiscal management is Nazar inducing.

 

Not endorsing his PSX picks for investing, however, I feel the decision to make investing fun and in the form of a football team is a good way to go. This goes to show you don’t need to be a financial professional to make money off the PSX.

 

Article continues after this advertisement

I’d do the same but sadly, I work for Profit Magazine and not Jacobin.

 

Your lungs will soon adapt to the smog and air pollution. Besides, who needs u turns when you can say one thing and do another?

 

Urdu is not the universal language you think it is especially in a culturally diverse country like Pakistan.

 

Purchasing power matter, real changes in inflation and income matter too. Regardless, I think very few of us are better off than we were in the past. Wages don’t rise the way they should, and prices remain sticky downwards.

 

We looked for the tax and couldn’t find it unfortunately.

 

Uh, say what you want about sell side reports but hey, stay away from horoscopes and astrology.

 

What’s faster than fast commerce? Willingness. Shami Courier Service probably has a valuation of $100 billion by now.

 

Stop making fun of the underpaid intern that was told to write this.

 

That is 2022 for you. Happy new year folks!

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

What happened to the RDAs after Imran Khan’s government was toppled?

The news of large withdrawals was not strictly false, but it was not prompted by Mr Khan being voted out of power
Read more
FEATURED

Energy outlook – The old nemesis rears its ugly head

There is absolutely no question about the fact that the overall energy picture of Pakistan has been in dire straits for a while now....
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.