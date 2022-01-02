Nazar na lag jaye, haye – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

This week we’re talking about capitalism, enviable taxes that warrant laal mirch to cast off nazar, fast ecommerce, and of course the PSX. We start the new year with new taxes, yet the same diminishing purchasing power. All this and more from the Pakistani econ twitterverse.

ابھی مسلم لیگ ن والے پریس کانفرنس کر رہے تھے، پورے بجٹ میں لال مرچی کا ٹیکس ڈھونڈ کر نکالا۰ — Muzzammil Aslam (@MuzzammilAslam3) December 31, 2021

Laal Mirch is often used to cast off nazar. I don’t think anything the government is doing with regards to taxation and fiscal management is Nazar inducing.

That’s it – Happy new year

The football team won – and was able to beat Dollar 1 year NPC

Let me work on my working but all index KOEI-12 , KODI-7 , OT10 and football team – out performed the market and mutual funds by a big margin and this is without averaging or trading pic.twitter.com/2RrzmdfOde — Ovais (@Sabbandkardo) December 31, 2021

Not endorsing his PSX picks for investing, however, I feel the decision to make investing fun and in the form of a football team is a good way to go. This goes to show you don’t need to be a financial professional to make money off the PSX.

one thing about me… i’m gonna blame capitalism for everything — ex-fag (@baldwinsfag) December 31, 2021

I’d do the same but sadly, I work for Profit Magazine and not Jacobin.

Sales Tax changes being imposed Crude Oil = 17% 🔻 0% (Exempted) Solar Panels = 0% 🔺 17% And these guys will fix Air Pollution? 😭 pic.twitter.com/AFjbu72uh7 — Dawar Butt (@theLahorewala) December 31, 2021

Your lungs will soon adapt to the smog and air pollution. Besides, who needs u turns when you can say one thing and do another?

Here is a shocking fact. For at least half of Pakistan population living in rural areas, Urdu is probably as much a foreign language as English. Banks hire local staff for branches because they can communicate with clients in local language other than Urdu !!! https://t.co/B5ra7S5lgk — Rasheed Narejo (@narejo) December 31, 2021

Urdu is not the universal language you think it is especially in a culturally diverse country like Pakistan.

Minimum wage was $1.40 in the 60s. But you could get a burger for $0.10. Minimum wage is $7.25 now and a burger costs $8. See how that shit doesn’t make sense? Plus $7.25 in 2021 is equivalent to $0.90 in the 60s. So technically it went down — Torie. (@_noTORIEty) December 29, 2021

Purchasing power matter, real changes in inflation and income matter too. Regardless, I think very few of us are better off than we were in the past. Wages don’t rise the way they should, and prices remain sticky downwards.

Where them taxes on idle land and plot flipping at? — Azam A. Khan (@AzamAKhan2) December 30, 2021

We looked for the tax and couldn’t find it unfortunately.

Taking sell-side reports seriously is the same as reading horoscope, or believing in astrology and so on… — Ammar Khan (@rogueonomist) December 28, 2021

Uh, say what you want about sell side reports but hey, stay away from horoscopes and astrology.

Shami courier service buys phone and delivers within 10 minutes. Airlift has tough competition now. https://t.co/7zbB9ZtrGJ — Rizwan (@Rizwow) December 28, 2021

What’s faster than fast commerce? Willingness. Shami Courier Service probably has a valuation of $100 billion by now.

What does “fuller utilization” even mean? And what resources? This is laughable from a definitional POV. pic.twitter.com/HlGaZ5nZhT — Uzair Younus عُزیر یُونس (@UzairYounus) December 30, 2021

Stop making fun of the underpaid intern that was told to write this.

The current state of investing pic.twitter.com/nA4wcagZtK — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) December 28, 2021

That is 2022 for you. Happy new year folks!