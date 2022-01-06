Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Trade deficit widens 106pc in July-Dec

Deficit expected to reach an all-time high by end of June 2022

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan’s trade deficit year-on-year widened by a sharp 106.4 per cent to $25.478 billion which was driven largely by a nearly triple increase in imports compared to exports, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

According to a report compiled by Dawn, merchandise trade deficit swelled by 85.38pc year-on-year to $4.857bn in December.

The trade deficit had reached an all-time high of $37.7bn in FY18. However, the government’s measures led to a drop in it to $31.8bn in FY19 and $23.183bn in FY20. The trend reversed and the trade deficit stood at $30.796bn in FY21.

The trade deficit is expected to reach an all-time high by the end of June 2022.

Article continues after this advertisement

The import bill in July-December 2021 rose by 65.94pc to $40.580bn against $24.454bn over the corresponding months last year. In December 2021, the import bill edged up to $7.597bn from $4.986bn over the same month last year, reflecting an increase of 52.37pc.

In FY21, the import bill surged by 25.8pc to $56.091bn from $44.574bn the previous year.

Exports posted year-on-year growth of 24.71pc to $15.102bn in July-December 2021. In December 2021, exports saw a growth of 15.8pc to $2.740bn from $2.366bn in the same month last year. On a month-on-month basis, exports declined by 5.55pc in December.

Export proceeds went up by 18.2pc to $25.294bn in FY21 from $21.394bn over the last year.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChina to deliver 50,000 tonnes urea on February 10
Next articleBitcoin, ether near multi-month lows
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Finance committee rejects proposals to increase sales tax on various items

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance Revenue and Economic Affairs has rejected the proposals to impose a 17 per cent sales tax on...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX snaps seven-session winning streak with 325 points fall

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Thursday after seven consecutive positive sessions, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 325.59 points (-0.72...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports of services rise by 22.94pc in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 22.94 per cent, clocking in at $2720.94 million during the first five...
Read more
HEADLINES

China to deliver 50,000 tonnes urea on February 10

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said that the first cargo ship carrying urea will reach Pakistan on February 10 from China whereas the government...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows

HONG KONG: Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday, testing multi-month lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed it leaning toward more...

Trade deficit widens 106pc in July-Dec

China to deliver 50,000 tonnes urea on February 10

Turkish central bank’s net FX reserves drop again to lowest since 2002

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.