Comprehensive proposal finalised to improve Pak-SL trade ties

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalised a comprehensive proposal to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Proposals in this regard will be sent to the government and relevant authorities, aimed at further enhancing bilateral trade volume between the two countries.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, a five-member delegation led by Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Provincial Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Khan held a meeting with Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka Naseem Javed at his residence in which council members Riaz Arshad, Shafiq Afridi, Hammad Sethi, Abbas Mukhtiar, Salman Savul, Saima Aslam, Shaukat Bashir, Adeel Saeed and Amjad Ali Shah were present.

On the occasion, the meeting thoroughly held discussion on proposals prepared by the Business Council and discussed the modalities and impediments in the way of mutual trade.

It was decided to invite the Sri Lankan ambassador to Pakistan for special visit in Peshawar.

The council chairman said vast investment opportunities are available for foreign investors in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is a lucrative destination for Sri Lankan investors to make investment in potential sectors in the province.