Tarin chairs National Price Monitoring Committee meeting

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting, held at the Finance Division.

Finance Division Economic Adviser briefed the NPMC about weekly SPI which witnessed an increase by 1.35 per cent as compared to previous week which was a decline of 0.11 per cent. 33 food items contributed an increase of 1.30 per cent, whereas 18 non-food items contributed an increase of 0.05 per cent to the SPI.

NPMC was informed that prices of 23 items remained stable in the last week. Whereas prices of six items decreased and contributed to a decline in SPI by 0.17 per cent. The items shown decline included potatoes by 0.05 per cent, onions by 0.03 per cent, eggs by 0.04 per cent and others by 0.05 per cent. While prices of 22 items increased, that contributed to an increase in SPI by 1.52 per cent which included tomatoes by 0.97 per cent, chicken by 0.40 per cent, garlic by 0.02 per cent and others by 0.13 per cent. NPMC was informed that potatoes, onions, eggs, sugar, moog pulse, mash pulse have shown decline in the prices during the last week.

On the prices of wheat flour, NPMC was informed that wheat flour prices in Quetta remained on a higher side as compared to other parts of the country. The chair expressed concerns on higher prices of wheat flour in Quetta and directed to take concrete measures for bringing stability in the wheat flour prices by increasing stock position and daily releases to the flour mills. NPMC was also updated on the availability of sufficient stocks of wheat in the country.

NPMC also discussed sugar prices in the country and was apprised that a slight decrease in the sugar prices have been witnessed in the last week.

Further, the Chair directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to expedite the process for building strategic reserves of sugar in the country to maintain stability in prices.

NPMC was also updated on the prices of pulses in the country. NPMC was informed that there was stability in the prices of moong while other pulses have shown slight increase in prices. Expressing concerns on the prices of pulses, the Finance Minister directed provincial authorities to control the hike in prices of pulses by keeping a check on hoardings and supply disruptions.

Prices of edible oil were also discussed in the meeting. The Ministry of Industries and Production Secretary updated the meeting on strategy to ensure fair prices of edible oil in the market in coordination with provincial authorities against the edible oil manufacturers for undue price escalation. The Chair further directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to work out a pattern of demand and supply of different varieties and brands of edible oil and take corrective measures to control undue price hike.

The meeting was also apprised on the wholesale and retail prices of daily commodities in the country and it was informed that decrease has been witnessed in the wholesale and retail prices of various items in the last week. Slight increase has been witnessed in the wholesale and retail prices of potato and onion which was attributed to the increase in the transportation charges.

The Chair further directed provincial authorities to take measures to reduce the wholesale and retail price gap.

The NPMC was also briefed on the comparison of daily commodities’ prices in Pakistan with regional countries India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It was witnessed that prices of daily commodities in Pakistan are the lowest and Pakistan stood the best in the region in keeping a control on the prices of daily use commodities.

In his concluding remarks, the Finance Minister underscored the efforts being made for keeping the prices of essential items in check and measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities throughout the country.