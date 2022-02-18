Tarin directs SBP, FBR to resolve issues of bedsheets, upholstery manufacturers

Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to resolve the issues of All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Associations (APBUMA) on priority basis.

The finance minister on Friday held a meeting with APBUMA led by its chairman Mr. Arif Ehsan Malik, at the Finance Division. Deputy Governor SBP, Member FBR and senior officers also attended the meeting.

Chairman APBUMA briefed the finance minister on the working of APBUMA and informed that as member wise it is the largest association of SMEs in the country. This sector is one of the major contributors in terms of exports and contributes up to $2 billion in revenue.

He further apprised that the association is currently facing various problems especially related to sales tax refund and liquidity crunch.

The Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin appreciated the contribution of APBUMA in the economic growth of the country. He assured that the government is actively carrying out all measures that could boost the SME sector. As growth of the SME sector leads to employment generation, export promotion and boost overall business activity in the country.

The finance minister heard all issues keenly and asked SBP and FBR to resolve their issues on priority basis.

Chairman APBUMA thanked the finance minister for providing support and addressing their issues.