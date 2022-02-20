Sign inSubscribe
OPINION

Welcome Bill jee – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

By Ariba Shahid
20
0

 Bill Gates in Pakistan caused quite the fuss. After all, he made Windows which we haven’t always paid for bit greatly appreciate. Speaking of haven’t paid for, whatsapp has taken over the workplace – and its free. No key required. This week we also witnessed Parody accounts being treated as the real deal. All this and more from Pakistan’s Twitterverse. 

Whatsapp has proven to be more than just a communication app. You probably won’t believe it, but other than our task uploading platform, we mostly use whatsapp for work at Profit too. 

In a world of virtual meetings, please just avoid Microsoft teams. Thanks. 

 

Name a better asset class than a 2017 corolla. We dare you. 

Excuse the profanity but a picture is not a form of endorsement, or at least shouldn’t be taken as such

Sometimes we have to do a double take to see which is the real and parody account. This is the parody account. I know we’re just as confused as you guys.

If only Bill gates was here on a legit visit to invest/ develop instead of a philanthropic trip 

You can’t kill the real estate market. The real estate market kills you. 

We all do. In fact I’m sure the govt still uses that version

So does this mean we’ll have warm water next winter and food on the table?

Poor Muzzammil got owned over something he didn’t say but had the tendency to say. 

Previous articlePESSI to issue social security numbers to domestic workers
Next articleBarrick Gold is coming back to Reko Diq
Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

COMMENT

The what-ifs of Pakistan’s oil and gas segment

There is no single person to blame – everyone has had a subpar showing.
Read more
COMMENT

There’s a right way to develop Gwadar

Pakistan’s geoeconomic pivot must weigh heavily towards the oceans
Read more
COMMENT

Where is femininity in the corporate world?

Why must a woman forgo her femininity to be taken seriously in the world of big business?
Read more
COMMENT

Can RAAST usher in the promised fintech revolution?

On Thursday, February 3, the State Bank of Pakistan instructed banks to provide free person-to-person (P2P) payments services under Raast, the country’s digital payments...
Read more

Must Read

COMMENT

The what-ifs of Pakistan’s oil and gas segment

There is no single person to blame – everyone has had a subpar showing.

There’s a right way to develop Gwadar

Where is femininity in the corporate world?

Is the PSL good business? For the PCB, yes. For the teams, not so much

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.