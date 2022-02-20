Welcome Bill jee – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

Bill Gates in Pakistan caused quite the fuss. After all, he made Windows which we haven’t always paid for bit greatly appreciate. Speaking of haven’t paid for, whatsapp has taken over the workplace – and its free. No key required. This week we also witnessed Parody accounts being treated as the real deal. All this and more from Pakistan’s Twitterverse.

The most popular note-taking app in India is a WhatsApp group with just yourself. Also, one of the most versatile features by WhatsApp – you can save written, voice & photo notes (seen lots of non-Tech folks using this!) — Rahul Mathur (@Rahul_J_Mathur) February 17, 2022

Whatsapp has proven to be more than just a communication app. You probably won’t believe it, but other than our task uploading platform, we mostly use whatsapp for work at Profit too.

There must be a lower rung of hell where Microsoft Teams exists. Worst UX, you can't type without it sounding like someone is pounding up stairs on a call…😡 — Kalsoom Lakhani (@kalsoom82) February 14, 2022

In a world of virtual meetings, please just avoid Microsoft teams. Thanks.

What's happening to the automobile sector in Pakistan? Is the inflationary pressure directly correlated to the volume of cars purchased in this country? (a thread) pic.twitter.com/Dsco7TBZ1G — Anam Saeed (@MissAnamSaeed) February 13, 2022

Name a better asset class than a 2017 corolla. We dare you.

bc issi liye Bill Gates tum shodo’n se nahi mila.. aik tasweer kichwa k agle ne apna real state project Bill Gates k saath chipka diya..matlab akheer hadd nahi ho gayi waise pic.twitter.com/k20jqHqMBz — donno (@nogreatgame) February 19, 2022

@2paisay DI Khan New City Project to engage with Mr. Bill Gates!!!! Wow pic.twitter.com/ygXrVpUblg — Aftab Ahmad (@Chaudree) February 19, 2022

Excuse the profanity but a picture is not a form of endorsement, or at least shouldn’t be taken as such

Approximately such breakfast costs around USD 10 which is 5x more than the poverty line daily wages. Not in many years, I've seen people enjoying such luxury. This also proves growing per capita income in this govt. Alhamdoliallah! https://t.co/zIYXBnjlhe — Muzammil Aslam Ultra Pro Max (@chickenomist_01) February 19, 2022

Sometimes we have to do a double take to see which is the real and parody account. This is the parody account. I know we’re just as confused as you guys.

Such a shame that Bill Gates went without meeting me. — Saihan “adjusted for real estate returns” Mohammad (@saihan_io) February 18, 2022

If only Bill gates was here on a legit visit to invest/ develop instead of a philanthropic trip

Wild theory, if you kill the RE market in Pakistan you will also kill a lot of inflation. — Azam A. Khan (@AzamAKhan2) February 18, 2022

You can’t kill the real estate market. The real estate market kills you.

I just want to tell Bill Gates in person that I still remember QW4HD-DQCRG-HM64M-6GJRK-8K83T 💿 — Abdul Ahad Jawaid (@abdulahadjawaid) February 17, 2022

We all do. In fact I’m sure the govt still uses that version

1/2 A step in the right direction which can bring country wide parity in gas prices and thus improve the supply of gas by additional import of LNG. This can benefit on a year long basis only after laying of North South Gas Pipe Line. https://t.co/8qgaiQgTs7 — Musadaq Zulqarnain (@MusadaqZ) February 17, 2022

So does this mean we’ll have warm water next winter and food on the table?

Followed by electronic media the print media of @dawn_com has published the fake Twitter account story of mine. Clearly shows the down fall of this media. I don’t know whether it’s ignorance or intentional but clearly they are doing their best to spread despondency pic.twitter.com/GWl697z5lv — Muzzammil Aslam (@MuzzammilAslam3) February 17, 2022

Poor Muzzammil got owned over something he didn’t say but had the tendency to say.