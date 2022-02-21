Sign inSubscribe
Govt carrying out measures to promote SME sector: Tarin

By APP

Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that the government is actively carrying out all measures aimed at boosting the country’s SME sector.

During a meeting with All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Associations (APBUMA) led by its Chairman, Arif Ehsan Malik, the minister appreciated the contribution of the association in the economic growth of the country.

He said, growth of the SME sector leads to employment generation, export promotion and boost overall business activity in the country.

The finance minister heard all issues and asked State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to resolve their issues on priority basis, it added.

Earlier, Chairman APBUMA briefed the finance minister on the working of the association and informed that as member wise it is the largest association of SMEs in the country.

This sector is one of the major contributors in terms of exports and contributes up to $2 billion in revenue.

He further apprised that the association is currently facing various problems especially related to sales tax refund and liquidity crunch.

Chairman APBUMA thanked the finance minister for providing support and addressing their issues.

APP

