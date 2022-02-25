Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to utilize Australian grant to strengthen NIH response against Covid-19

By Shahzad Paracha

The federal government would utilize the Australian grant to strengthen the capacity for the National Institute of Health for effective response against Covid -19 pandemic in Pakistan.

Recently the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) under the chair of the finance minister has approved Rs440 million Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for strengthening the existing capacity for the National Institute of Health.

Sources said that the Economic Affairs Division informed the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations (NHSR&C) to re-purpose the Australian grant towards the preparedness and response plan for Covid-19 for its efficient and effective utilization.

PC-I for the project titled “strengthening existing capacity for National Institute of Health for effective response against Covid-19 pandemic prepared by National Institute of Health (NIH)”, was approved by CDWP in its meeting held on May 31, 2021 amounting to Rs504 million for a period of six months. 

Article continues after this advertisement

Subsequently, the cost of the project was reduced to the tune of Rs450 million equivalent to $2.82 million by the CDWP in its meeting held on November 8, 2021. 

In addition sources said that the main objectives of the project are to strengthen laboratory and diagnostic systems to ensure prompt case finding and local containment, surveillance increasing diagnostic and testing capacity, capacity building of health care providers in patient safety and relationship with objectives.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNBP fined over $55mn for anti money laundering violations, compliance failures in US
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NBP fined over $55mn for anti money laundering violations, compliance failures in US

The US Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced a $20.4 million penalty against the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for violation of anti money...
Read more
HEADLINES

Russia’s Skolkovo Foundation, STZA sign LoI for cooperation in advanced technologies

The Skolkovo Foundation of Russia and Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) of Pakistan have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to enhance bilateral cooperation...
Read more
HEADLINES

Mobile phone imports increase 11pc to $1.27bn in seven months

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 11.86 per cent during the seven months of the fiscal year...
Read more
HEADLINES

SCCI, FIO sign MoU to resolve issues of business community

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) in order to promote...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SCCI, FIO sign MoU to resolve issues of business community

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) in order to promote...

USC connects 3,800 stores with ERP system

Is the PSL good business? For the PCB, yes. For the teams, not so much | Profit...

What are averages? | Profit Economics Class Ep 04

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.