Govt to utilize Australian grant to strengthen NIH response against Covid-19

The federal government would utilize the Australian grant to strengthen the capacity for the National Institute of Health for effective response against Covid -19 pandemic in Pakistan.

Recently the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) under the chair of the finance minister has approved Rs440 million Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for strengthening the existing capacity for the National Institute of Health.

Sources said that the Economic Affairs Division informed the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations (NHSR&C) to re-purpose the Australian grant towards the preparedness and response plan for Covid-19 for its efficient and effective utilization.

PC-I for the project titled “strengthening existing capacity for National Institute of Health for effective response against Covid-19 pandemic prepared by National Institute of Health (NIH)”, was approved by CDWP in its meeting held on May 31, 2021 amounting to Rs504 million for a period of six months.

Subsequently, the cost of the project was reduced to the tune of Rs450 million equivalent to $2.82 million by the CDWP in its meeting held on November 8, 2021.

In addition sources said that the main objectives of the project are to strengthen laboratory and diagnostic systems to ensure prompt case finding and local containment, surveillance increasing diagnostic and testing capacity, capacity building of health care providers in patient safety and relationship with objectives.