Tarin appreciates investment, banking activities of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin appreciated the investment and development banking activities of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

The Finance minister on Wednesday held a meeting with Chairman Pak Kuwait Investment Company Mohammad Al-Fares at the Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin and Mohammad Al-Fares highlighted the deep rooted brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Kuwait. Further, the dignitaries shared their contentment over the prevailing strong relations between the two countries.

The finance minister apprised about the economic bottlenecks faced by the Pakistani economy during testing times of Covid-19. He also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the government for ensuring economic progress and development in Pakistan. These initiatives have improved the overall economic outlook of the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

The finance minister appreciated the investment and development banking activities of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company. This joint venture between the government of Pakistan and Kuwait is imparting a commendable role in promoting industrial activity in various areas of the economy.

Mohammad Al-Fares shared that Kuwait greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan. Both sides promised to enhance these bilateral ties in various areas including investment, trade and business.

The finance minister thanked the chairman Pak-Kuwait Investment Company for their good will and cooperation and hoped to enhance it further in the future.