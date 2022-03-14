Pakistan to send humanitarian assistance for Ukraine

Pakistan has decided to send a supply of two C-130 planes for humanitarian assistance including medicines, food and relief goods to Ukraine.

According to sources, the federal cabinet on Sunday granted its approval for the supply of approximately Rs60 million worth relief items in the name of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

“Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance for Ukraine will be transported through two C-130 aircraft to Ukraine via the Polish capital Warsaw,” said sources.

As per details, Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance for Ukraine will consist of 100 tents, 500 blankets, 500 sleeping bags, 30 generators of 3.5 KVA, 2,484 soap bars, 996 hand wash, and 1,992 sanitizer of 250ml pack.

Similarly, medicines are also made part of the humanitarian assistance for Ukraine as the Prime Minister had earlier also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to work out on procurement of medicines in consultation with the Ministry of National Health Service Regulations and Coordination.

The sources said that Pakistan has decided to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine because an estimated 1.5 million refugees, mostly women and children, have moved to Poland and other adjoining countries as a result of the ongoing military escalation between Russia and Ukraine. Similarly, the rapidly deteriorating situation has obliged Ukraine to request for international assistance to humanitarian needs. Pakistan enjoys good relations with Ukraine and has taken a principled position on the ongoing conflict, said the sources.