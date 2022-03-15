Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL hosts Lt. General Nigar Johar HI(M) in celebration of International Women’s Day

By press release

Karachi, Pakistan: HBL commemorated International Women’s Day 2022 by inviting Lieutenant General Nigar Johar HI(M) to a session on 14 March 2022 at HBL Tower, Karachi. Lt. General Nigar is the first and only woman in the Pakistan Armed Forces to have reached the rank of a Lt. General and is also the only woman since partition to have commanded an armed forces hospital in the country.

The session was attended by over 70 women staff from a cross-section of the bank, including many who are a part of the senior management. Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO, and the senior leadership team of the bank were also present at the session.

Lt. General Nigar spoke at length about her life journey, breaking biases in the professional field, and the unwavering support she received from her family, specifically her father, mother and husband. Her advice to all women in the professional field was to work hard towards their dreams and believe in themselves.

She emphasized that empowerment starts with one’s self, women need to take charge of their own lives, establish their own identity and stand up to all the challenges as they continue to work side by side with their men counterparts.

Article continues after this advertisement

She also spoke about the need to have diversity not just in numbers but in managerial positions of leadership. She said, “Women need to be decision-makers; they need to be policymakers. It is important for women to be in these roles, as only that will lead to a shift in the mindset and the culture. Men alone cannot be making decisions for women.”

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “With 20% of the HBL staff being women, we will continue to drive gender inclusion with more and more women in senior leadership roles.”

The session concluded with a collective thought of fostering a collaborative work environment between men and women and promoting gender partnership through equity and inclusion within workplaces across Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSCCI rejects power tariff hike on account of FPA
Next articleECC allows payment of PDC on sale of petroleum products
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Finja Invest: Pakistan’s first P2P lending platform is here to change the game

In the past several years there has been a significant increase in the development of alternative investment opportunities worldwide. One of these opportunities is...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Engro signs Rs4bn financing facility with HBL for expansion of telecom tower business

Engro Enfrashare has entered a financing arrangement amounting to Rs4 billion with HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank, for the development of telecommunication tower sites for...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Levi’s initiates #IShapeMyWorld campaign to celebrate women changemakers

This International Women’s Day, Levi’s® celebrates the power of women and their determination to inspire change, with the initiation of the #IShapeMyWorld campaign in...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Gong ceremony held at PSX to announce listing of Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd

Karachi, March 7, 2022 – A Gong Ceremony was held at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to announce the  listing of Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Petroleum products
HEADLINES

ECC allows payment of PDC on sale of petroleum products

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has allowed reimbursement of the Price Differential Claims (PDCs) of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and refineries on the sale...

HBL hosts Lt. General Nigar Johar HI(M) in celebration of International Women’s Day

SCCI rejects power tariff hike on account of FPA

US dollar hits record high against rupee

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.