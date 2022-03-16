Stockbrokers ask govt for tax incentives on investment

Pakistan Stockbrokers Association has asked the federal government for providing tax incentives on capital gain and investment in stock exchange.

Federal Minister Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan stockbrokers association led by its vice chairman Zahid Latif Khan at the finance division.

The delegation apprised the Finance Minister of certain issues and challenges impeding the growth of capital market in Pakistan and sought support of the government to resolve their issues.

They requested for providing tax incentives on capital gain and investment in stock exchange.

Tarin said that the government is encouraging investment and enlisting of entities in the stock exchange.

He further assured the delegation his support to resolve their issues and for growth of the capital market in Pakistan.