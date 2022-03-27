What’s next in the Reko Diq saga?

The new deal between the Federal and provincial governments and Barrick Gold is being framed as a potential game changer for the economy.
The Federal Government, the Balochistan Government, GHPL (Government Holdings Pakistan Limited), and Barrick Gold Corporation have signed a non-binding framework agreement with Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) to facilitate the implementation of a joint mining project at Reko Diq mine.
The Federal and provincial governments of Balochistan, as well as Barrick Gold Corporation, have struck a deal worth $10 billion. According to the deal, Barrick Gold will own 50% of the project, with the remaining 50% shared equally between the Federal and Balochistan governments.
The Federal Government’s interest will be split among three state-owned companies: OGDC, PPL, and GHPL, each of which will control 8.33 percent of the project. In addition, free equity will account for 10% of the total 25% interest of the Balochistan Government in the mine.
