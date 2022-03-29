HBL in collaboration with SBP, hosts first RACC meeting, as a champion bank for Balochistan

HBL as the designated champion bank for Balochistan hosted the first meeting of the

Regional Agricultural Coordination Committee (RACC) in collaboration with the State

Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The meeting was held in Quetta on 25 March 2022.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO – HBL led the meeting, and it was attended

by Noor Ahmed – Director, Agriculture, Credit and Microfinance Department – SBP, and

Amjad Ali Imran Chief Manager – SBP BSC – Quetta, senior executives from the

Government of Balochistan, SBP, HBL, other banks operative in the province, as well

as the farming community also attended the session.

The RACC meeting was focused around developing a comprehensive framework to

address the agricultural outreach challenges in the underserved areas of Balochistan.

The committee will work towards devising strategies, focused on serving the farmers

and enhancing financial inclusion amongst the rural masses in the province.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO – HBL, commenting on the occasion said,

“SBP has designated HBL the Champion Bank for Balochistan to lead the industry in

improving access to finance for the farmers in the province. The bank is playing an

active role in enhancing credit outreach for the province through capacity building, farmer literacy programs as well as tailored agricultural finance products. HBL is

committed to serving the underserved farming community of Balochistan, in line with

SBP’s vision of financial inclusion in Pakistan.”

Article continues after this advertisement

The session concluded with the commitment from all stakeholders to work towards

expanding the agricultural landscape by empowering the farming community of Balochistan.