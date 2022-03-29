Sign inSubscribe
HBL in collaboration with SBP, hosts first RACC meeting, as a champion bank for Balochistan

By press release

HBL as the designated champion bank for Balochistan hosted the first meeting of the
Regional Agricultural Coordination Committee (RACC) in collaboration with the State
Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The meeting was held in Quetta on 25 March 2022.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO – HBL led the meeting, and it was attended
by Noor Ahmed – Director, Agriculture, Credit and Microfinance Department – SBP, and
Amjad Ali Imran Chief Manager – SBP BSC – Quetta, senior executives from the
Government of Balochistan, SBP, HBL, other banks operative in the province, as well
as the farming community also attended the session.

The RACC meeting was focused around developing a comprehensive framework to
address the agricultural outreach challenges in the underserved areas of Balochistan.
The committee will work towards devising strategies, focused on serving the farmers
and enhancing financial inclusion amongst the rural masses in the province.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO – HBL, commenting on the occasion said,
“SBP has designated HBL the Champion Bank for Balochistan to lead the industry in
improving access to finance for the farmers in the province. The bank is playing an
active role in enhancing credit outreach for the province through capacity building, farmer literacy programs as well as tailored agricultural finance products. HBL is
committed to serving the underserved farming community of Balochistan, in line with
SBP’s vision of financial inclusion in Pakistan.”

The session concluded with the commitment from all stakeholders to work towards
expanding the agricultural landscape by empowering the farming community of Balochistan.

press release

