Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Sahulat account simplifies investors’ access to stock market

By TLTP

Investors can invest on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through the highly simplified Sahulat account.

The Sahulat account provides exceptional ease of account opening for investors whereby they can open a Sahulat account by only submitting their CNIC and start investing up to an amount of Rs800,000, said a press statement issued on Tuesday.

This is an ideal account for Pakistani individuals such as students, housewives, novice investors or others wanting to invest in the stock market but have thus far felt hesitant to do so as they may have found the conventional account opening process tedious with numerous documents required to be submitted. All licensed securities brokers are offering the Sahulat account facility. Moreover, the Sahulat account can be opened online as well.

For Sahulat account, investors need not submit any specific evidence of source of income such as salary slips or bank statements etc. In order to remove any kind of ambiguity on part of securities brokers and their customers, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has already issued a notice with respect to the account opening process for the Sahulat account.

Article continues after this advertisement

As per this process, any individual identified as ‘low risk’ through risk assessment can open a Sahulat Account. The securities broker may apply simplified due diligence measures which include verification of the identity of customers.

Highlighting the utmost convenience offered by the Sahulat account, the MD & CEO of PSX, Farrukh H. Khan, stated, “The Sahulat account involves an extremely simplified and straightforward process of account opening. Coupled with the recent improvements in online account opening and local KYC sharing, it has never been easier for individuals to open a brokerage account and benefit from investing in the stock market.”

He added, “Pakistan Stock Exchange continues its efforts to expand our outreach and become accessible to investors, particularly retail investors, throughout Pakistan. The ease with which investors can open a Sahulat account is proof of PSX’s efforts to not only provide greater accessibility to individual investors but also increase the number of investors on the stock exchange. We are now counting upon our ecosystem members, the securities brokers, to leverage these developments to facilitate and bring in new investors.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan to import 32.7mn barrels of oil under Saudi facility this year
TLTP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan to import 32.7mn barrels of oil under Saudi facility this year

Pakistan will import around 32.7 million barrels of crude oil this year under the $1.2 billion Saudi facility that allows Islamabad to defer payments...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee hits new low against US dollar amid political crisis

The Pakistani rupee continued to decline against the US dollar in the interbank market amid ongoing political crisis that erupted with the National Assembly...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s trade deficit soars to $35.393bn

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday shared data showing the trade deficit reaching $35.393 billion during July-March FY2022, compared to $20.802 billion during...
Read more
HEADLINES

USA, China, UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during 8 months

The United States remained the top export destinations of Pakistani products during the first eight months of financial year (2021-22), followed by China and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

USA, China, UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during 8...

The United States remained the top export destinations of Pakistani products during the first eight months of financial year (2021-22), followed by China and...

Literature and economy: Role of commercial organizations

No concept of suspension of $6bn Pakistan’ EFF program, says IMF

KP CM to lay foundation stone for Swat Motorway Phase-II

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.