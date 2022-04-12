Sign inSubscribe
SECP registers 2,354 new firms in March

By TLTP

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,354 new companies in March 2022, raising the total number of registered companies to 165,688.

Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regards to newly incorporated companies for the current month stood at Rs3.5 billion, said the SECP in a press statement on Monday.

Foreign investment has been reported in 53 new companies during March 2022. These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Korea South, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE, the UK and the USA.

In March, nearly 63 per cent of companies were registered as private limited companies, while 34 per cent were single-member companies. The remaining 3 per cent of companies were registered as public unlisted companies, not-for-profit associations, trade organizations and limited liability partnerships (LLP). About 99.6 per cent of companies were registered online and 215 foreign users were registered from overseas.

The real estate development and construction sector took the lead with the incorporation of 458, information technology with 365, trading with 258, services with 232, education with 110, food and beverages with 75, tourism with 72, textile with 68, corporate agricultural farming with 60, engineering with 57, commerce, and marketing & advertisement with 55 each, chemical with 47, pharmaceutical with 46, healthcare with 45, mining and quarrying with 37, transport with 36, and 333 companies were registered in other sectors.

As a result of the integration of SECP with FBR and various provincial departments, 2,033 companies were simultaneously registered with FBR for the generation of NTN, 47 companies with EOBI, and 16 companies with PESSI/SESSI.

TLTP

