Govt increases 10pc pension of pensioners

By Staff Report

The government has increased the pension of federal government pensioners with effect from April 1, 2022 which was announced by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif after taking oath of office. 

The Finance Ministry issued an office memorandum on Thursday that until further orders an increase in pension will be admissible to all civil pensioners of the federal government including civilians paid from defense estimates as well as retired armed forces personnel and civil armed forces personnel. 

The increase will also be admissible on family pension granted under the pension-cum-gratuity scheme, 1954, liberalized pension rules, 1977 on pension sanctioned under the central civil services (extra ordinary pension) rules as well as on the compassionate allowance. 

The OM further stated that if the gross pension sanctioned by the federal government is shared with any government in accordance with the rules laid down in part-IV of Appendix-III to the accounts code volume-I, the amount of the increase in pension will be apportioned between the federal government and the other government concerned on proportionate basis.

The increase in pension will not be admissible on special additional pension allowed in lieu of pro-retirement orderly allowance and monetized value of a driver or an orderly.

The benefit of increase in pension sanctioned in this office memorandum will also be admissible to those civil pensioners of the federal government who are residing abroad (other than those residing in India and Bangladesh) who retired on or after 15.08.1947 and are not entitled to, or are not in receipt of pension increase under the British government’s pension (increase) Acts. The payment will be made at the applicable rate of exchange, the notification concluded.

