Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Exports to regional countries increase by 23.5pc in 3 quarters

By APP

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 23.50 percent in first three quarters of fiscal year (2021-22), as compared to the corresponding quarters of last year.

The country’s exports to seven regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and the Maldives account for $3440.687 million, which is 14.51 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $23699.090 million during July-March (2021-22), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighboring, leaving behind other countries such Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbor Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives.

Article continues after this advertisement

Pakistan’s exports to China posted growth of 51.27 percent to $2126.778 million in nine months of this year from $1405.890 million during last year while exports to Bangladesh also increased by 47.94 percent to $648.936 million from $438.626 million.

The country’s export to Afghanistan however dropped by 50.50 percent to $369.382 million this year from $746.347 million whereas exports to India also dipped by 54.21 percent to $1.006 million from $2.197.

Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka rose by 53.76 percent to $284.717 million from $185.165 million in the previous year whereas exports to Nepal also increased by 35.86 percent to $4.792 million from $3.527 million, in addition exports to Maldives increased by 24.32 percent to $5.076 million from $4.083 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $13392.465 million during the period under review as compared to $9465.576 million during last year, showing increase of 41.48 percent.

The imports from China during July-March 2021-22 were recorded at $12987.0330 million against the $9070.683 million during July-March 2020-21, showing an increase of 43.17 percent during the period.

Among other countries, imports from India worth $139.334 million against the imports of $139.626 million, decrease of 0.20 percent while imports from Afghanistan increased by 3.48 percent from $127.455 million to $131.897 million.

Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed 3.38 percent decrease from $65.144 million to $62.936 million whereas Pakistan Imports from Bangladesh recorded at $72.617 million from $61.741 million during last year.

The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed increase of 24.25 percent from $0.878 million to $1.091 million, it said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt asks for program extension, Fund asks to roll back fuel subsidies
Next articleGovt urged to introduce holistic reforms to broaden existing tax-net
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt urged to introduce holistic reforms to broaden existing tax-net

Participants at a roundtable conference in KP have suggested the government to introduce a holistic reforms agenda to widen the existing ‘tax-base’ by bringing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt asks for program extension, Fund asks to roll back fuel subsidies

The government has asked the International Monetary Fund for a one year extension of the ongoing program, as well as an enhancement of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Daewoo Gas, CNCEC sign contract for $300mn offshore LNG terminal in Pakistan

Daewoo Gas has signed a Master Engineering Procurement Construction and Finance (EPCF) contract with China National Chemical Engineering Construction Company (CNCEC) under which CNCEC...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt to formulate nine separate development programs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has directed all administrative departments to prepare nine different development programs for the next financial year from which one...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FEATURED

What happened to the RDAs after Imran Khan’s government was toppled?

The news of large withdrawals was not strictly false, but it was not prompted by Mr Khan being voted out of power

Energy outlook – The old nemesis rears its ugly head

Will the FBR toe the industry line, or lay down the law?

Load-shedding – same old same old

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.