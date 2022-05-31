Sign inSubscribe
FCA of April: NEPRA working on Rs3.99 per unit hike

By Ahmad Ahmadani

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has so far worked out an increase of Rs3.99 per unit in the power price on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of April 2022.

As per details, the NEPRA has scrutinised Rs3.99 per unit hike in the power tariff under the head FCA of April, 2022 which will cause an additional burden of approximately Rs51 billion if it is passed on to the power consumers of power distribution companies (DISCOs). However, this increase in the power tariff will not be applicable to the consumers of k-Electric and lifeline consumers.  

On Tuesday, NEPRA held a hearing over the application of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) under the NEPRA chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi where NEPRA’s members Rafique Ahmed Shaikh and Maqsood Anwar were in attendance.

Earlier, CPPA on behalf of all DISCOs except the K-Electric, had earlier requested NEPRA to jack up power tariff by Rs4.5 per unit and stated that total 13.55 billion units of electricity were generated in April with different fuels at production cost of Rs10.66 per kWh while the reference cost for April 2022 was set at Rs6.60 per unit.

According to the CPPA, electricity generated with hydel source was 18.55 percent, coal 16.74 percent, furnace oil 12.07 percent, gas 9.85 percent, Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) 19.42 percent, nuclear 17.37 percent, wind 3.59 percent, baggasse 0.82 percent and solar 0.67 percent in the said month of April 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that NEPRA will issue its final decision and notification regarding FCA of April for the consumers of DISCOs except the K-Electric after detailed scrutiny of the necessary data.  

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

