Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

BUDGET: Govt to raise tax on online gaming, social media apps

By INP

The federal government is considering over a proposal to increase tax on income made through social media platforms including TikTok, YouTube and other apps, sources said on Monday.

According to well-placed sources, the coalition government is mulling over a proposal to hike income tax on income generated through online gaming, TikTok, YouTube and other social media platforms.

The authorities are also considering a proposal to hike income tax on income of over Rs1 million per annum, they added.

The development took place amid tough conditions imposed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure a $1 billion tranche from the international lender.

The sources say that IMF has placed tough conditions for resumption of its program and has asked the Shehbaz government to reduce income tax credits and allowances.

Moreover, the federal government is also mulling over proposals to increase the salaries and pension of government employees and had prepared three proposals for a hike in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to sources in the finance ministry, there is a plan for a five to 15 percent increase in salaries of the government employees, however, it is linked with prior approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The ad-hoc allowance for employees in BPS-1 to BPS-19 will be hiked by 5 to 10 percent,” they said adding that for BPS-20 to 22, the salaries will be increased by 10 to 15 percent.

They further said that the pension will also be increased by 5 to 10 percent. “Pay and pension commission has not yet submitted its report and the government has directed them to submit it as soon as possible,” they said.

The govt is likely to present Budget 2022-23 on June 12.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt dispel rumours about safety of bank accounts, lockers
Next articleNo funds suggested for Covid-19, natural disasters in next budget
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEC to approve proposed macro-economic framework, PSDP, economic performance

The National Economic Council will approve the economic performance of the ongoing fiscal year and proposed macro-economic framework with the Public Sector Development Program...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt announces 3 and half hours load shedding from today (Tuesday)

The government on Monday announced to reduce the load shedding of electricity from tomorrow to three and a half hours. Federal ministers of the Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM to address pre-budget conference on business, agriculture, IT

The Prime Minister of Pakistan will address a pre-budget conference on business, agriculture and IT that has been planned for June 7, 2022. As per...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB starts probe into Rs2.9bn alleged embezzlement in KP Covid fund

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched probe into  alleged corruption and irregularities of Rs2.9 billion in the KP Coronavirus Fund. The NAB has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to raise salaries only after getting nod from IMF

The government is contemplating on a suggestion to give a 5% to 15% raise in the salaries of its employees and pensioners but the...

No funds suggested for Covid-19, natural disasters in next budget

BUDGET: Govt to raise tax on online gaming, social media apps

Govt dispel rumours about safety of bank accounts, lockers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.