Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt announces executive allowance to grade 17 to 22 officers

By Shahzad Paracha
The government has announced to grant executive allowance at 150% of the basic pay for officers working in federal Secretariat in BPS 17 to 22.
As per the details, cabinet on Friday has approved a number of relief measures for pensioners and government employees.
The adhoc relief allowance of 15% of 2016 to 2021 will be merged in the basic pay scale with effect from July 1, 2022.
Similarly, pension of the pensioners of federal government will be enhanced to 15% as PTI government made an increase of 10% pension in March 2022.
Meanwhile, the disparity reduction allowance of 15% (already provided to BPS 1 to 19 in March 2022) will be extended to  the officer in BPS 20 to 22 on the existing term and conditions with effect from July 1, 2022.
This aims at reducing disparity for senior officers such as principal, Secretariat department, Bureau of Statistics, oceanography, archives, different training institutes and libraries.
Sources said that cabinet not only allowed enhancing conveyance allowance by 100 percent but also gave approval  to give Rs25,617 transport allowance.
The existing rate of qualification pays will be enhanced by 100 percent and orderly allowance will be increased from Rs17,500 to Rs25,000 with effect from July 1, 2022.
The existing rate of driver salary embedded in transport monetization will be enhanced to Rs25,000 besides abolishment of entertainment allowance from July 1, 2022.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt imposes Rs440bn new taxes
Next articleGovt may collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G License Renewal
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

EasyPaisa shutters card payments on online gateway 

  Telenor Bank-backed EasyPaisa has decided to shutter card payments on its online payment gateway which it offers through various banks. As the competition grows...
Read more
HEADLINES

Provinces to get 17pc additional share from federal divisible pool

While center has been crying for short of revenue to meet rising expenses after the 18th amendment in constitution, the provinces are set to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt proposes massive increase in levy on import of mobile phones

The government has proposed heavy increase in a new levy upto Rs16,000 on the import of mobile phones through the Finance Bill, 2022. According to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt may collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G License Renewal

The government has budgeted Rs50 billion for 3G/4G license renewal under the head of non-tax revenue for the next fiscal year 2022-23. According to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt announces executive allowance to grade 17 to 22 officers

The government has announced to grant executive allowance at 150% of the basic pay for officers working in federal Secretariat in BPS 17 to...

Govt imposes Rs440bn new taxes

Budgeting on hope

Govt allocates Rs183.215bn funds for 87 water projects

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.