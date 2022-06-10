Govt announces executive allowance to grade 17 to 22 officers

The government has announced to grant executive allowance at 150% of the basic pay for officers working in federal Secretariat in BPS 17 to 22.

As per the details, cabinet on Friday has approved a number of relief measures for pensioners and government employees.

The adhoc relief allowance of 15% of 2016 to 2021 will be merged in the basic pay scale with effect from July 1, 2022.

Similarly, pension of the pensioners of federal government will be enhanced to 15% as PTI government made an increase of 10% pension in March 2022.

Meanwhile, the disparity reduction allowance of 15% (already provided to BPS 1 to 19 in March 2022) will be extended to the officer in BPS 20 to 22 on the existing term and conditions with effect from July 1, 2022.

This aims at reducing disparity for senior officers such as principal, Secretariat department, Bureau of Statistics, oceanography, archives, different training institutes and libraries.

Sources said that cabinet not only allowed enhancing conveyance allowance by 100 percent but also gave approval to give Rs25,617 transport allowance.

The existing rate of qualification pays will be enhanced by 100 percent and orderly allowance will be increased from Rs17,500 to Rs25,000 with effect from July 1, 2022.

The existing rate of driver salary embedded in transport monetization will be enhanced to Rs25,000 besides abolishment of entertainment allowance from July 1, 2022.