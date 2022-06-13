Punjab govt employees to get 30pc pay raise

The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved up to 30 per cent increase in salaries of govt employees in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The special cabinet meeting, headed by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, approved the budget proposals for the next fiscal year 2022-23.

The provincial cabinet has approved a 15 percent increase in salaries and pensions of government employees and a 15 percent special allowance.

According to details, the employees will get 15 percent increase in basic pay and 15 per cent disparity allowance.

However, the disparity allowance will be limited to selected departments of the provincial government.

According to sources, no new tax will be imposed in the budget while existing special concessions and incentives will continue.

Moreover, Rs683.5billion has been proposed for development schemes, Rs56 billion for education sector, Rs173 billion for the health sector and 11.95 billion will be given to the ‘Saaf Pani’ project.

Punjab has allocated Rs6.2 billion for governance and IT, Rs500 million for labour and HR development, Rs6.3 billion for transport and Rs1.8 billion for emergency service (1122), according to official documents.