Sindh CM presents Rs1.71tr budget for 2022-23

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, on Tuesday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the Sindh Assembly amid ruckus from the opposition benches.

Addressing the budget session of the Sindh Assembly, CM Murad Ali Shah said that the total outlay of the budget for the province is estimated at Rs1,714 billion.

“Government has imposed no new tax in the provincial budget for FY2022-23, said Murad, adding that the provincial government took steps for social protection and economic stability in the “people-friendly” Sindh budget.

He went on to say that the government has prepared a budget in consultation with all stakeholders.

Presenting the budget, he announced a 15 per cent increase in salaries of the government employees while pension was jacked up by 5 per cent. “Government is increasing 33 percent hike in salaries of govt employees from grade 1-16,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah said the government has earmarked Rs332billion for the provincial development schemes, while Rs15.4bn has been set aside for social protection.

Rs27 billion has been allocated for the establishment of science museums at all divisional headquarters of Sindh.

Rs4 billion has been earmarked for procuring hybrid diesel-electric buses while overall Rs13.3 billion has been allocated for the transport sector, an increase of 72.77 percent as compared to previous year.

Key highlights of Sindh budget 2022-23

Rs30 billion for Karachi development projects

Rs326 billion for the education sector

Rs220 billion fixed for health sector

The government has allocated Rs115 billion for Sindh police

Rs24 billion earmarked for agriculture sector

For the transport sector, the govt has allocated Rs13 billion

Rs10 billion for SIUT, Rs11.48 for PPHI.

Rs6 billion for Gambat Institute of Health Sciences (GIMS).

Rs224 billion for Water and Sewerage Board

Rs2.3 billion for livestock

Rs1 billion has been allocated for establishment of campuses of public sector universities

Rs75mn for degradation of Karachi traffic signals

Rs250mn for has been earmarked for differently-abled persons fund