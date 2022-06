Profit Publishing Editor Babar Nizami talks to Profit’s Auto Sector Analyst Daniyal Ahmad about the price dynamics of Kia Sorento. How Lucky Motors tried to replicate the success of KIA Sportage and how Indus Motors reacted with a facelift of Toyota Fortuner to ensure KIA Sorento doesn’t succeed. It’s a story of corporate greed, brashness and the upside down dynamics at play in Pakistan’s car industry.

