HEADLINES

K-electric increases loadshedding in Karachi

By INP

K-electric has started implementing the new schedule of loadshedding in phases that has actually increased the duration of outages in the megacity on Saturday.

As per the new schedule, the K-electric — company responsible for power distribution in the sprawling city of Karachi — will conduct only one and half hour of loadshedding in phases.

The planned or scheduled loadshedding also increased problems for the already irked people because mobile signals and internet services have been disturbed.

Now K-electric has been following a two to four hours loadshedding schedule at night time. Around 40 percent of the city has been facing the worst loadshedding at this time.

Sources claimed that K-electric has been following the worst load shedding in the city in a bid to put pressure on the federal government to release Rs6 billion from the Sui Southern Gas Pipelines (SSGP).

As per the new schedule of load shedding, all areas of Karachi are facing load shedding.

K-electric has been providing 2800MW against the shortfall of electricity that reached 450MW to 500MW.

Moreover, FPCCI Vice President Shabbir Mansha said that amid the whopping increase of electricity prices, the industrialists are forced to think that whether they shut the industries or keep running them.

Previous article
Next article
INP

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt expedites efforts to secure extension in GSP plus status

The federal government has accelerated its efforts to fulfil the strict conditions of European Union (EU) for ensuring a ten years extension (2024-2034) from...
Read more
HEADLINES

PLL invites bids for supply of LNG for three months

In order to resolve the energy crisis Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has invited bids for the supply of 10 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes...
Read more
HEADLINES

Committee to formulate new Toshakhana policy

Islamabad: The Cabinet Division has constituted a 12 member inter-ministerial committee to formulate the new Toshakhana policy. According to the documents, Prime Minister has approved...
Read more
HEADLINES

Petrol price increased four times by Shehbaz-led coalition govt so far

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif has so far approved four price hikes, totaling a massive Rs99.15 per litre in petrol and...
Read more
