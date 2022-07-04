Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

U Microfinance Bank Limited: Successful closure of Additional Tier-1 Capital Instrument Term Finance Certificates (TFC) – PKR 1,000,000,000

By press release

U Microfinance Bank Limited is pleased to announce the successful closure of its Fully Paid up, Rated, Privately Placed / DSLR Listed, Unsecured, Subordinated, Perpetual and Non-Cumulative Debt Instrument Additional Tier 1 Capital TFCs of PKR 1,000,000,000. These TFCs will contribute towards U Bank’s Tier-1 capital for Capital Adequacy Ratio (“CAR”) purposes and for the Bank’s on-going business operations to maintain its growth momentum while complying with the requirements of SBP.

In an Industry first, U Bank has successfully acted as the sole arranger of this instrument. This is a momentous milestone for the Microfinance industry, as for the very first time, a Microfinance Bank has acted as a sole arranger of any instrument issued in the history of Pakistan.

Speaking on this fine achievement, President and CEO of U Bank – Mr. Kabeer Naqvi said “U Bank has always strived to scale to new heights not only for itself but also as a service to the microfinance industry. This achievement is a result of sheer hard work, dedication and commitment from team U Bank and is a testament of the potential this sector is capable of achieving. U Bank will continue to innovate and strive to achieve greater progress in order to serve its last mile customer base, thereby achieving its mission of banking the unbanked customer of this country”. He also expressed gratitude to investors and partners who have been very supportive throughout this journey and who helped U Bank in achieving this milestone. He also appreciated the role of the central bank for acknowledging U Bank’s unique role as an innovative financial institution.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePD arranges sufficient fuel stock as per power sector’s July demand
Next articleNEPRA hikes power tariff for K-Electric by Rs9.42 per unit
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Engro Fertilizers releases first ever Sustainability Report

Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan's premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, has released its first-ever Sustainability Report to highlight the Company’s progress toward environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance (ESG)...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Engro Corporation and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sign MoU establishing the Engro Cricket Coaching Project

Engro Corporation and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have signed an MoU establishing the Engro Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway Cricket Programme for...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Tales of success – MSMS

In this day and age, we all love sharing information on social media. According to Global Research Summary 2022, about 60% of the world’s...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Pakistan’s Activ8 Games wins’ award in annual international competition

Orlando- June 21, 2022, Pakistan based Activ8 Games won the silver medal in the international Serious Play awards program for their digital leadership training...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NEPRA hikes power tariff for K-Electric by Rs9.42 per unit

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has scrutinized a massive Rs9.42 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for the consumers of K-Electric on...

U Microfinance Bank Limited: Successful closure of Additional Tier-1 Capital Instrument Term Finance Certificates (TFC) – PKR...

Power sector

PD arranges sufficient fuel stock as per power sector’s July demand

Govt releases Rs1.5bn for 17 aviation sector projects in FY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.