Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP extends online portal to EMIs, PSOs and PSPs

Regulated entities will continue to submit cases manually as well as digitally through RAS

By Staff Report

KARACHI: In order to promote digitalization and encourage eco-friendly practices, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has developed online portal called SBP Regulatory Approval System (RAS) to enable regulated entities i.e. banks, electronic money institutions, payment system operators, payment service providers etc. to submit proposals and receive regulatory decisions digitally.

Previously, SBP implemented RAS for its various functions aimed at end-to-end digitalization, whereby banks were enabled to electronically submit cases related to banking policy & regulations and exchange policy. With the launch of RAS banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) started submitting their request letters/ proposals on a dedicated online portal to SBP’s banking policy and regulations department.

Earlier in October 2020, SBP launched the SBP FX RAS for end-to-end digitization of Foreign Exchange (FX) related case submission process. The objective of this initiative was to provide a fully digitalized platform to the business community and individuals in approaching banks for their foreign exchange related requests. The system turned out to be a huge success as it enabled the customers to lodge their FX related requests from the location of their convenience and also enabled banks to submit FX related cases electronically for regulatory approval of SBP and SBP-Banking Services Corporation (BSC).

In a similar vein, RAS for payment systems policy and oversight is being rolled out for industry-wide implementation. RAS will make submission of requests and proposals by regulated entities efficient, easy to track and paperless. Moreover, it will also allow the dissemination of regulatory decisions to regulated entities electronically through RAS portal.

RAS will run in parallel with manual i.e. conventional mode of case submissions for a period of a month and a half whereby regulated entities will continue to submit cases manually as well as digitally through RAS.

To facilitate users of RAS, a service help desk has also been set up where complaints regarding business and technical aspects of RAS may be lodged. A desk user manual has been prepared to help users navigate through service desk.

This will allow SBP to identify and address potential issues that may arise during live operations. The move is expected to create trust and allow regulated entities to get used to the new system.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEngro Polymer & Chemicals, UET Lahore partner for first-of-its-kind industry-academia linkage program
Next articlePAC recommends reducing petroleum prices
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IMF advises Pakistan to maintain flexibility in exchange rate

ISLAMABAD: Resident Representative IMF in Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz has said that to realise the export potential, Pakistan needs proactive policies such as exchange...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran to enhance collaboration in fields of energy, trade

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Wednesday expressed intentions for enhancing...
Read more
HEADLINES

National Bank to launch online system for govt payments

ISLAMABAD: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), on the directive of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, will launch an online system for citizens who...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee weakens against dollar, closes at 207.9

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs1.06 against the US dollar during interbank trading on Wednesday, closing at Rs207.99 against the previous day’s closing of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices slump further, Brent crude under $100

WASHINGTON: Oil prices dropped to a 12-week low in volatile trade on Wednesday, extending Tuesday’s heavy losses as growing fears of demand destruction from...

PAC recommends reducing petroleum prices

SBP extends online portal to EMIs, PSOs and PSPs

Engro Polymer & Chemicals, UET Lahore partner for first-of-its-kind industry-academia linkage program

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.