Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan asks UN to protect developing countries from supply chain shocks

Planning minister calls for relief for developing countries to enable private sector in contributing towards SDGs

By APP

NEW YORK: Minister for Planning, Development and Special initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday called upon the United Nations to champion the issue of Ukraine-Russia war to protect the developing countries including Pakistan, from extreme shocks of supply chains causing delays in achieving the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“There is a need at UN level to champion this issue that countries like Pakistan and many developing countries are facing extreme economic situation due to the doubling and tripling of the commodity prices in the international markets,” the minister said.

He was speaking at the virtual event here titled “Mobilizing the private sector for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs)”. The event was organised by UN Global Compact (UNGC).

The minister said the countries like Pakistan were now under heavy pressure of these increased commodity prices which also resulted in creating financial burden on private sector. He said the government was finding it difficult to provide extra resources for the programmes that they were doing for SDGs with the private sector.

Iqbal stressed the need for some kind of relief for such developing countries to enable the private sector in contributing towards SDGs.

He said immediately after launch of SDGs in 2015, Pakistan Parliament adopted the international SDGs as its National development goals.

“We tried to give ownership to this agenda from the very beginning. This is not a global agenda this is our own national agenda,” he added.

He said Pakistan was among the top 10 vulnerable countries as far as climate change was concerned and to cope with this issue, the government was very actively working..

“We have also partnered with the private sector to create more jobs in the business because we are very young country and around two third of the population is very young.”

The minister informed that the government is also trying to work very closely with private sector to provide maximum jobs to the youth.

“We offer internship programmes to the young graduates and under graduates so that their employability becomes easier and they get more jobs,” he added.

The minister added that the government had also started major advocacy programme with the private sector particular to sensitize small and medium size business towards the benefits of adopting SDGs practices.

That will give us much broader penetration in the private sector because we found that big businesses were sensitive, they had greater awareness, and they were partnering with us but amongst small and medium enterprise there was knowledge gap. “So through our own advocacy we are trying to bridge the gap and get them on board.”

He said during last three years, the country like Pakistan suffered greatly from COVID-19 which impacted the entire sectors of businesses.

And now in the post COVID period , we are badly hit by the supply chain shocks and this situation also triggered due to the Ukraine war.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM office flouts instructions to cut POL related expenditures
Next articlePM Shehbaz expected to announce cut in petrol prices
APP

3 COMMENTS

  3. Nice Article!
    Marina Sports City is another project introduced in Al-Noor Orchard Lahore. It’s a fascinating block, a striking expansion to the profile of this top real estate society. Offering plots at reasonable prices on simplicity of installments, it’s a strategic block with state of the art features and opportunities. Features most imaginative thoughts as well as patterns, Marina Sports City Al-Noor Orchard is a different thing as well as heart-winning.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s regional exports increase 18.3pc in 11MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to regional countries witnessed an increase of 18.26 percent in the first eleven months of fiscal year (2021-22), as compared to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Banks want more: the case of 3-month t-bills

KARACHI: The first day of business after the Eid holidays saw yields rising further still in government debt auctions, despite a 125 basis point...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gulf based crypto trading company aims to enter Pakistan

Rain Financial, a cryptocurrencies trading company based in Bahrain is trying to persuade authorities in Pakistan to develop a legal framework to allow formal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee falls against US dollar in interbank

The US dollar on Wednesday gained value against the rupee in the first session after the holidays, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) dropped over two...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee falls against US dollar in interbank

The US dollar on Wednesday gained value against the rupee in the first session after the holidays, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) dropped over two...

Pakistan, IMF reach staff level agreement, statement expected by tonight: sources

Rozee.pk on-boards smartchoice.pk as a partner for RIZQ

In defence of our startups 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.