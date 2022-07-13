Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Gulf based crypto trading company aims to enter Pakistan

Pakistan is among the top ranking countries on the Global Crypto Adoption Index

By Staff Report

Rain Financial, a cryptocurrencies trading company based in Bahrain is trying to persuade authorities in Pakistan to develop a legal framework to allow formal trading in cryptocurrencies.

In Pakistan trading in crypto is not considered illegal, although the State Bank (SBP) has in the past issued a notice to the public refraining them from trading in cryptocurrencies. According to the previous State Bank governor trading in crypto is risky and outweighed the benefits.  

In an interview to a local media outlet, Rain Financial Country General Manager Zeeshan Ahmed said, “Presently trading in cryptocurrencies is ongoing in Pakistan in the informal sector and as per the Global Crypto Adoption Index Pakistan is among the top ranking countries. Since crypto trading is unregulated in Pakistan the government is not able to collect any sort of tax from the investors”.

Rain Financial is interested in a regulated market and believes in licensed trading platforms, therefore prior to moving into a market such as Pakistan they are engaging the regulator and concerned financial authorities to show them the benefit from trading in crypto.

Rain Financial was incorporated as a crypto asset company in 2017, a crypto policy framework was issued in Bahrain in 2018 and Rain Financial got licensed under it in 2019. Presently the company is a regional player in the Middle East and plans to expand its reach.   

The global crypto market for the past six months has been extremely volatile and faced huge losses. Although Country General Manager Rain Financial believes that the market volatility will come down in the long run and that the present global adoption rate of crypto is only seven per cent, which is still very low.

Moreover, the Country General Manager is of the view that once the central bank in Pakistan allows formal trading in cryptocurrencies after which Pakistan is expected to be a high volume, low transaction market and the crypto trading app users will increase many folds as the market becomes regulated. It is expected that the market size will be around 70 to 80 million users one year after market formalization takes place.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistani rupee falls against US dollar in interbank
Next articleBiden to persuade Riyadh to pump more oil
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Banks want more: the case of 3-month t-bills

KARACHI: The first day of business after the Eid holidays saw yields rising further still in government debt auctions, despite a 125 basis point...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee falls against US dollar in interbank

The US dollar on Wednesday gained value against the rupee in the first session after the holidays, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) dropped over two...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, IMF reach staff level agreement, statement expected by tonight: sources

A staff level agreement has been reached with the IMF, sources familiar with the matter told Profit earlier today. Confirmation from the IMF side...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Shehbaz expected to announce cut in petrol prices

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the ministries concerned to move a summary suggesting reduction in petroleum prices after rates reduced...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, IMF reach staff level agreement, statement expected by tonight: sources

A staff level agreement has been reached with the IMF, sources familiar with the matter told Profit earlier today. Confirmation from the IMF side...

Rozee.pk on-boards smartchoice.pk as a partner for RIZQ

In defence of our startups 

PM Shehbaz expected to announce cut in petrol prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.