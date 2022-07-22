Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Foreign Direct Investment increases 2.6pc to reach $1.87bn in FY22

Highest investment inflow was from China followed by United States

By News Desk

Islamabad: Pakistan witnessed an increase of 2.6 per cent in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to reach $1.87 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22.

The FY22 FDI inflows were attributed to the net investment inflows of $531.6 million from China, followed by United States, Switzerland, UAE, and Hongkong as Pakistan attracted $249.6 million, $146.2 million, $143.9 million and $137.7 million net inflows from these countries.

Sector-wise, the power sector attracted the highest net FDI of $737.6 million during FY22, followed by Financial Business with $405.3 million, Oil & Gas exploration sector with $195.3 million, and Communication with $118.9 million.

Under the foreign public investment, $309.5 million worth of investment was recorded in debt securities during FY22, signifying a massive 88% YoY decline against the net inflows of $2.55 billion in FY21.

All in all, the country witnessed foreign investments of $1.8 billion during FY22, showing a decline of 61% YoY from $4.5 billion in FY21.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee continues to lose ground against the US dollar
Next articleCabinet approves Board of Directors for SBP
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet approves Board of Directors for SBP

Karachi: The Cabinet has approved a list of Board of Directors (BoD) for the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) submitted by the Finance Division. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee continues to lose ground against the US dollar

Islamabad: Pakistani rupee has shed a further 1.69 rupees against the US dollar on Friday as the currency is being traded at Rs228.45/228.95 per...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘No risk of petrol or diesel shortage in country’

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said that there is no risk of a shortage of petroleum products as the country...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hyundai introduces new prices, withholding tax, and freight charges for Tucson

LAHORE: Hyundai-Nishat Motors have cited the macroeconomic condition for their changes. These will come into effect from the 21st of July.  The new prices are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

YAP Pakistan gears up for its pilot phase after securing IPA for an EMI license: Partners up with Faysal Bank for innovative banking solutions
NATIVE CONTENT

YAP Pakistan gears up for its pilot phase after securing IPA...

Lahore – 18th July, 2022: After successfully obtaining the In-Principle Approval from the State Bank of Pakistan for an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license,...

‘No risk of petrol or diesel shortage in country’

Hyundai introduces new prices, withholding tax, and freight charges for Tucson

Falling imports will lower dollar demand next month: Miftah

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.