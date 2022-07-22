Rupee continues to lose ground against the US dollar

Islamabad: Pakistani rupee has shed a further 1.69 rupees against the US dollar on Friday as the currency is being traded at Rs228.45/228.95 per USD in the interbank market, as reported by Mettis Link News.

Earlier on Thursday the Pakistani rupee had hit another low after the US dollar strengthened against the local currency and gained Rs1.89 and traded at Rs226.81. In the open market, the greenback traded between Rs226 to Rs227.

Considering the freefall of the Rupee the business community has demanded to fix the rate of the dollar for at least one month to stabilize the economic situation.