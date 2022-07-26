Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

IMF cuts global growth outlook amid US, China slowdowns

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Surging inflation and severe slowdowns in the United States and China prompted the IMF to downgrade its outlook for the global economy this year and next, while warning Tuesday that the situation could get much worse.

“The outlook has darkened significantly since April. The world may soon be teetering on the edge of a global recession, only two years after the last one,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund cut the 2022 global GDP estimate to 3.2 percent, four-tenths of a point lower than the April forecast, and about half the rate seen last year.

Last year’s “tentative recovery” from the pandemic downturn “has been followed by increasingly gloomy developments in 2022 as risks began to materialize,” the report said.
“Several shocks have hit a world economy already weakened by the pandemic,” including the war in Ukraine which has driven up global prices for food and energy, prompting central banks to raise interest rates sharply, the IMF said.

Ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns and a worsening real estate crisis have hindered economic activity in China, while the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes are slowing US growth sharply.

But the IMF offered a stark caveat to the forecasts, cautioning that “risks to the outlook are overwhelmingly tilted to the downside,” and if they materialize could push the global economy into one of the worst slumps in the past half-century.

Key among the concerns is the fallout from the war in Ukraine including the potential for Russia to cut off natural gas supplies to Europe, as well as a further spike in prices and a food shortage due to the chokehold the war has on grain supplies that could trigger famine.

In an ominous warning, the WEO said “such shocks could, if sufficiently severe, cause a combination of recession accompanied by high and rising inflation (‘stagflation’).”

That would slam the brakes on growth, slowing it to 2.0 percent in 2023. The global growth rate has only been slower five times since 1970, the IMF said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSuzuki likely to observe non-production days in August
Next articlePower shortfall reaches 5,415 megawatts
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

India central bank prepared to spend $100bn more defending rupee: source

MUMBAI: India’s central bank is prepared to sell a sixth of its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee against a rapid depreciation after...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices fall, taking a breather from massive surge

WASHINGTON: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, taking a breather after surging more than $5 a barrel in the previous session as a plunging dollar...
Read more
World Business News

Indian traders, shopkeepers plan nationwide protest against tax hikes

MUMBAI: Indian traders and shopkeepers will hold a nationwide protest next week against a hike in taxes on a range of products and services,...
Read more
World Business News

Global economic outlook has ‘darkened significantly’: IMF

PARIS: The global economic outlook has “darkened significantly” and could deteriorate further, the IMF’s managing director said Wednesday, citing Russia’s war in Ukraine and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Jazz asks employees to gear up for impact

ISLAMABAD: Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim on Tuesday communicated his apprehension regarding the economic outlook of the country and its adverse effects on Jazz’s operations...

Gas prices for export-oriented sectors increased up to 80pc

Govt increases power tariff by Rs3.50 per unit

Plastic export increases 32.8pc in FY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.