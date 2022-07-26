Pakistan rice export to china witness increase

Pakistan’s rice export to China in the first six months of this year is worth around $345 million, compared with the $258 million in the same period last year, according to the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC).

Pakistan’s rice exports witnessed a 23% growth in the fiscal year 2021-2022 and reached $2.511 billion compared with the US$2.041 billion in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

As per official statistics, Pakistan exported 4.877 million tonnes of rice in the fiscal year 2021-22 against 3.684 million tonnes in the fiscal year 2020-2021, showing a growth of 32.35%. Over the last couple of years, areas under rice cultivation have been on the rise.

The crop was sown on 3,537 thousand hectares, showing an increase of 6.1% against 3,335 thousand hectares last year.

The record high output of rice stood at 9.323 million tonnes during 2021-2022, higher by 10.7% than the previous year’s production of 8.420 million tonnes, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

In addition to the increase in acreage, the increase in rice production is another important factor contributing to the surge in Pakistan rice exports.

The renewal of good varieties and the use of advanced technology are essential factors to promote high yields. Hybrid rice from China has replaced some backward local varieties.

Longping South Asia Seed R&D Centre has bred high-yield varieties with strong stress resistance in Pakistan. Shahzad Ali Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) maintained that the regular use of high-tech hybrid seeds in agriculture could contribute a lot to achieving an ambitious $35 billion export target with a slogan of Grow More- Export More.

Long Chunjiu, Chief Scientist of the R&D Centre said in a recent interview that Pakistan has a great potential for rice export, in which hybrid rice seeds can play a critical role.

High-tech hybrid seeds are producing double yield[s] as compared to other conventional seeds.

In Pakistan, almost 200 hybrids are approved/recommended by the variety evaluation committee. More than 60 hybrids are available on the market. If high-tech hybrid seeds are applied to all major crops, it will help a lot to achieve our ambitious export targets, said Abdul Rasheed, a PHHSA member.