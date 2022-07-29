Attracting US investment a top priority: Miftah

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Friday that attracting the United States foreign investment in different sectors of economy was the government’s top priority.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of the United Stated of America to Pakistan, Donald Blome who called on him here, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Economic Counselor, Aaron Fishman and Treasury Attaché of US Embassy, Larita Bolden accompanied the Ambassador while Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr.Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers also attended the meeting, the statement added.

Miftah said the incumbent government was focusing on creating a business friendly environment for foreign investors.

Miftah Ismail extended warm welcome to the Ambassador and congratulated him on assuming the office. He stated that Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship.

He highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

The minister reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral economic, trade and investment ties with the USA.

On the occasion, the Ambassador underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence on the policies and programmes of the government.

He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries.