Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM seeks early report on suspended power projects

Govt to launch solarisation drive with reduced prices and tax incentives within next few months

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday asked the inquiry commission for an early submission of the report on the suspension of power projects during the past four years.

As per details, while chairing a meeting to review measures for promotion of solar energy in the country, the PM also sought a detailed report on the amount received as fuel price adjustment through the electricity bills.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the solar projects as an alternate to costly power projects. It was told that the government will launch solarisation projects of around 14,000 megawatts within the next few months. Out of these, solar projects of around 9000 MW will be executed on priority.

Under the initiative, solar systems will not only be provided on reduced prices but also be given tax incentives.

PM Shehbaz told the meeting that the people will be provided with solar systems as an alternate to the costly electricity being generated using imported fuel whereas Balochistan must be prioritised during the provision of the systems. 

He said that the alternate energy policy of Imran Khan’s government introduced in 2020 did not only fail to produce required results but also to attract investment in the sector. He said that said that solarisation will not only reduce the import bill of costly fuel but also help generate low-cost and environment friendly electricity.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to carry out comprehensive planning for an early execution of the solar projects.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP witnesses record hike in flour prices  
Next articleGlobal anxiety over Chinese real estate crisis
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP witnesses record hike in flour prices  

PESHAWAR: There has been a record increase in wheat and flour prices since the Punjab government has stopped supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Profit...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt raises Rs466.56bn, cut off yields remain mostly unchanged

KARACHI: The government lifted Rs466.56bn in debt, primarily focused in 3 month T-bills through an auction conducted by the State Bank of Pakistan. Cut off...
Read more
HEADLINES

Over 43pc surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 43.14 percent during twelve months of fiscal year (FY22) as compared to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Electricity shortfall reaches 5,944 MW

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s electricity shortfall on Wednesday reached 5,944 megawatts (MW). According to the details released by the Power Division, total power generation capacity has dropped...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Over 43pc surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 43.14 percent during twelve months of fiscal year (FY22) as compared to the...

Electricity shortfall reaches 5,944 MW

Fertilizer industry offers support to govt for implementing subsidy scheme for farmers

Oil slips as US crude stockpiles rise, eyes on US inflation data

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.