Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

Brent crude futures for Oct settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6pc to $95.14 a barrel

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive US interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy and dent fuel demand while a strengthening dollar also added to pressure.

Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6 per cent, to $95.14 a barrel by 0640 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery, due to expire on Monday, were down $1.70, or 1.9pc, at $89.07 a barrel. The more active October contract was at $88.92, down $1.52, or 1.7pc.

Both Brent and WTI climbed for a third straight day on Friday, but fell about 1.5pc for the week on a stronger dollar and demand fears.

“Growing fears over a global economic slowdown are behind the fall in oil markets,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities.

“A higher US dollar also prompted fresh selling,” he said.

The dollar index rose to a five-week high on Monday after Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the “urge” among central bankers was towards faster, front-loaded interest rate increases.

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers in other currencies.

Investors will be paying close attention to comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses an annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

The Fed is seen as having more room to hike rates than central banks of other large economies which are more fragile.

Prices also fell on worries over slowing fuel demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, because of a power crunch in the southwest caused by a heatwave.

“China’s power restriction in some regions is also a concern as it could affect economic activity,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

China’s southwestern province of Sichuan will extend curbs on industrial power consumers until Aug 25 as it tries to deal with dwindling hydropower output and surging household electricity demand following a long heatwave, financial news service Caixin said.

In a sign of overall concern about the Chinese economy, Beijing cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week’s easing measures, to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of Covid cases.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday, though no further details were provided.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMonetary tightening takes pause as policy rate kept at 15pc
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil slips to six-month low as recession fears weigh

WASHINGTON: Oil hit a six-month low on Wednesday after a brief rally as concerns about the prospect of a global recession that would weaken...
Read more
World Business News

Oil drops as China data weighs

LONDON: Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent...
Read more
World Business News

Oil falls $2 on demand concerns but set for weekly gain

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Friday, depressed by recession fears clouding the demand outlook, but remained on track for a weekly gain. Brent crude futures...
Read more
World Business News

Global LNG: Asia spot prices near record highs as buyers focus on winter supply

LONDON: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices climbed to near record levels this week as Asian buyers sought to secure supply ahead of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

HBL to represent Pakistan at SCO-IBA annual council meeting ’22

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited will officially represent Pakistan at the 18th Annual Council Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Interbank Association (SCO – IBA)...

Profit E-Magazine Issue 207

Running out of options: The state of our telcos

OLX Group-backed CarFirst has shut down in Pakistan. Here’s why

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.