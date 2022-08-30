Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to merge Kamyab Pakistan, Kamyab Jawan programmes

Finance Division to allot funds to deal with flood crisis under merged initiative

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to merge the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) with the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP). 

An announcement in this regard was made by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail in a meeting of the steering committee on KPP at the Finance Division on Tuesday. Chairman NAPHDA Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, President BOP Zafar Masood, CEO NRSP Dr. Rashid Bajwa, representative SAPM Youth Affairs, representative NDMA, member NTC, member SBP and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The finance minister said that the government is going to merge the two programmes under one window which will be handled by the Prime Minister (PM) Office under the leadership of the SAPM on Youth Affairs. 

He shared that Kamyab Pakistan Programme conforms to the present government’s vision for the country besides being beneficial for a sustainable reduction in poverty. 

The programme will be supported comprehensively by the Finance Division which will aim at allocating the greater amount of funds for dealing with the current flood crisis in the country under the merged initiative.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMoF revises strategy to release funds for development budget
Next articleECC orders disbursement of PKR 25,000 per household in flood affected districts
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC approves summary to increase wheat reserves, orders more imports

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a summary to maintain the country’s wheat reserves at 2 MMT in...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC orders disbursement of PKR 25,000 per household in flood affected districts

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has directed BISP to disburse PKR 25,000 per household in calamity affected districts. The meeting of...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoF revises strategy to release funds for development budget

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday amended the strategy for releasing funds for the current fiscal year’s (FY23) development budget which deals with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee appreciates against US dollar after IMF approval

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee appreciated by almost three rupees against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday morning mainly because the International...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

MoF revises strategy to release funds for development budget

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday amended the strategy for releasing funds for the current fiscal year’s (FY23) development budget which deals with...

Brent stable as market juggles inflation woes with supply fear

India’s Gautam Adani becomes world’s third-richest person

Pakistani rupee appreciates against US dollar after IMF approval

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.