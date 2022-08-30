Govt to merge Kamyab Pakistan, Kamyab Jawan programmes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to merge the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) with the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

An announcement in this regard was made by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail in a meeting of the steering committee on KPP at the Finance Division on Tuesday. Chairman NAPHDA Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, President BOP Zafar Masood, CEO NRSP Dr. Rashid Bajwa, representative SAPM Youth Affairs, representative NDMA, member NTC, member SBP and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The finance minister said that the government is going to merge the two programmes under one window which will be handled by the Prime Minister (PM) Office under the leadership of the SAPM on Youth Affairs.

He shared that Kamyab Pakistan Programme conforms to the present government’s vision for the country besides being beneficial for a sustainable reduction in poverty.

The programme will be supported comprehensively by the Finance Division which will aim at allocating the greater amount of funds for dealing with the current flood crisis in the country under the merged initiative.