OGDCL and PPL to get permanent chief officials soon 

ISLAMABAD: The government has finally initiated the final process to fill the top most lucrative slots the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with regular appointments.

According to sources, a few members of the federal cabinet have approved the appointment of Zahid Mir as MD/CEO of OGDCL and Imran Abbasi as MD/CEO PPL, for a period of three years, by circulating a summary which is awaiting the signatures of the remaining members.

They added that the cabinet division will issue a notification after all the cabinet members along with the PM give their nod regarding the appointments.

However, Profit has learnt that the Cabinet’s decision to fill the positions has not been communicated to the petroleum division as yet.

It may be mentioned here that OGDCL is being run by Khalid Subhani on an acting charge as a stop gap measure since October 2021 following an unexpected resignation by Shahid Salim. Similarly, PPL is being run by Moin Raza Khan on an acting charge since January 2018 after getting six monthly extensions even after reaching the age of retirement. The sixth extension of PLL’s acting MD had expired on August 22.

According to sources, gas production of PPL and OGDCL has reduced under the leadership of acting heads to 680 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) from 900 MMCFD and 1,050 MMCFD from 1,250 MMCFD, respectively.

Earlier the Petroleum Division had submitted two separate summaries on July 26 and July 27 before the prime minister to consider the appointments of both state-owned entities. The PM’s Office had then constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the premier to review the proposal and finalise its recommendations regarding the matter.

The Minister of State for Petroleum was made a member of this committee while ex-PM Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi, advisor to the PM on Establishment, and secretary Petroleum Division were made committee members on special invitation.

After detailed deliberations and interviews of the shortlisted candidates, the committee had recommended a list of three candidates to fill the position of MD OGDCL for the Cabinet’s approval. The list included names of Zahid Mir, Nadeem Bajwa, and Haroon Rashid.

Similarly, three names including Imran Abbasi, Moin Raza Khan and Sikandar Memon were recommended to the federal cabinet for approval to fill the post of MD/CEO of PPL.