Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Financial crisis: KP directs LG dept to return development fund

The finance department has also directed the LG department to submit a progress report of the ongoing projects

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: Cash-strapped and struggling to even pay the salaries of its employees, tge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has asked the department of local government to return the entire fund it had been provided for development work.

It is worth noting that local governments are constitutionally supposed to be the third-tier of democracy, and that in an ideal set-up local bodies would be able to collect their own taxes on property and run their own budgets. However in all provinces in Pakistan, including KP, local government laws are in their nascent stages and local governments are provided funds for development work by the provincial government. 

The KP government had disbursed Rs 1.7 billion to the local government department under a mega project titled the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project’. Now, owing to the ongoing financial crisis, the KP finance department has directed the LGs department to immediately return Rs 1.33 billion to the provincial treasury. 

Reports have emerged that the KP government is in a financial crunch and has failed to pay its employees their salaries, forcing it to take this drastic measure, The aim of the project, which will now naturally be halted, was to setup a sewage water treatment plants and ‘Greater Water Supply Projects’ in Kohat, Swat and Abbottabad districts. The official report said that a total of Rs1.33bn were released to the LG department but it was directed to return this fund by June 30.

However, sources said that the local government department has not returned the fund yet, after which the finance department has once again asked the department to return the fund in view of the financial crisis. The finance department has also directed the LG department to submit a progress report of the ongoing projects.

- Advertisement -
Previous article$659mn withdrawal from Naya Pakistan Certificates in 6 months
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

$659mn withdrawal from Naya Pakistan Certificates in 6 months

The Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) that had seen net inflows up until March 2022 have seen $659 million withdrawn in the past six months....
Read more
HEADLINES

The Rooh Afza trademark

Red in colour, sweet in taste and easy on the pocket--Rooh Afza checks all the boxes to be the national drink of Pakistan. And...
Read more
HEADLINES

Direct carrier billing: what is it and what’s the fuss about?

In a recent development reported today, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allegedly withdrawn authorisation of direct carrier billing (DCB) for cellular mobile...
Read more
HEADLINES

Turn around has begun, says Mitchell’s CEO Najam Sethi

Responding to the recent shakeup in management at Mitchell’s, the company’s recently appointed CEO Najam Sethi has claimed that the iconic fruit farm company...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Turn around has begun, says Mitchell’s CEO Najam Sethi

Responding to the recent shakeup in management at Mitchell’s, the company’s recently appointed CEO Najam Sethi has claimed that the iconic fruit farm company...

PSO’s liquidity crunch. And why it matters

Honda Cars records half year profit of Rs273mn

Bureaucratic red-taping sees imported oilseeds worth $400mn stuck at port

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.