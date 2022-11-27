Paper palace – the business behind banknotes

Where does the money in your wallet come from? It starts in the cotton-field. All over Pakistan, in the Kapas belt that stretches across southern Punjab and into Sindh, farm workers bend low to pick cotton seeds. They fill the wicker baskets on their backs until they are full before loading them onto carts, cars, and trucks that transport them for processing. The cotton is sent for ginning, turned into bales, and eventually spun into yarn.

Yet somewhere in the middle, when the cotton is being separated from the seeds it grows on, something else happens. Little bits of cotton stay stuck to the seeds. While the rest of the fine, white, fabric gets spun and turned into clothes and other items, these little strands that stay stuck to the seed are called ‘cotton waste’ — and this is where your money comes from.

You see, all bank notes are printed on something called ‘security paper.’ This is a special kind of paper that incorporates features that can be used to identify or authenticate a document as original such as watermarks and magnetic strips. Essentially it is paper with “built-in” identification features. Academic transcripts, degrees, birth certificates, and bank notes are all printed on this cotton paper.