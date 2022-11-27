Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Paper palace – the business behind banknotes

The sole makers of security papers in Pakistan, SEPL is doing well but it can do even better

Posted by: Muhammad Raafay Khan

Where does the money in your wallet come from? It starts in the cotton-field. All over Pakistan, in the Kapas belt that stretches across southern Punjab and into Sindh, farm workers bend low to pick cotton seeds. They fill the wicker baskets on their backs until they are full before loading them onto carts, cars, and trucks that transport them for processing. The cotton is sent for ginning, turned into bales, and eventually spun into yarn. 

Yet somewhere in the middle, when the cotton is being separated from the seeds it grows on, something else happens. Little bits of cotton stay stuck to the seeds. While the rest of the fine, white, fabric gets spun and turned into clothes and other items, these little strands that stay stuck to the seed are called ‘cotton waste’ — and this is where your money comes from. 

You see, all bank notes are printed on something called ‘security paper.’ This is a special kind of paper that incorporates features that can be used to identify or authenticate a document as original such as watermarks and magnetic strips. Essentially it is paper with “built-in” identification features. Academic transcripts, degrees, birth certificates, and bank notes are all printed on this cotton paper. 

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Muhammad Raafay Khan
Sector Analyst for Profit Magazine. Focus on corporates on the PSX. Can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Too little, too late? SBP unveils anti-inflationary nuke

The SBP has hiked the policy rate by 625 bps in 2022, bringing it to a 24-year high to battle inflation and suppress imports - but is it too little, too late?
Read more
FEATURED

Inside the picture-perfect Pakistani wedding

More than just hearts, the big Pakistani wedding is also a marriage of young photographers with big fortunes
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.