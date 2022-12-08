Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan allegedly restricting foreign airlines from converting currency in order to keep the Rupee afloat 

The International Air Transport Association alleged that the Government of Pakistan has blocked foreign airlines from repatriating $225 million in funds 

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that airline funds for repatriation blocked by governments have risen by more than 25% ($394 million) in the last six months. IATA claims that total funds blocked now tally at close to $2.0 billion across 27 countries and territories, of which Pakistan is alleged to have blocked $225 million.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is the trade association for the world’s airlines, representing some 300 airlines or 83% of total air traffic. It has deemed Pakistan to be the second largest market, after Nigeria ($551 million) and before Bangladesh ($208 million), to withhold funds. 

What does repatriating funds mean? 

Airlines typically price and sell tickets in the currency of the country in which they are being sold. The local currencies are then converted into their main operating currencies before it can be repatriated.

Funds become ‘blocked’ overseas when in certain markets airlines are unable to source the foreign exchange they need to convert their local currency revenues. 

Why does IATA allege their members’ funds are being blocked? 

 “Preventing airlines from repatriating funds may appear to be an easy way to shore up depleted treasuries, but ultimately the local economy will pay a high price. No business can sustain providing service if they cannot get paid and this is no different for airlines. Air links are a vital economic catalyst. Enabling the efficient repatriation of revenues is critical for any economy to remain globally connected to markets and supply chains,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. 

What does a prolonged block mean? 

IATA’s member airlines incur unnecessary costs when they are unable to freely (or in a timely fashion) repatriate their overseas sales funds. Inability to access and use overseas revenues often makes it unsustainable for airlines to maintain service to such countries. 

“If we do not clear amounts then airlines may reduce the number of flights, and eventually stop operations thereby affecting our passenger and trade connectivity with the world,” mentioned Ammar H. Khan, an independent macroeconomist, to Profit. 

This also sends a negative signal to new investors, and aviation players looking to integrate with Pakistan,” Khan continued

Profit reached out to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority which was unaware of the matter entirely, and stated that it was not within their purview. Profit is still awaiting a response from the State Bank of Pakistan regarding the matter. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePeople like Sidra Humaid shouldn’t be allowed to cheat investors out of crores without at least a stock exchange license: Absa Komal
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt readies plan to import Turkmen LPG via Afghanistan 

ISLAMABAD: Faced with a gas shortage crisis as winter sets in across the country, the government has drawn up comprehensive plans to import Liquefied...
Read more
HEADLINES

Make CNG great again, association leader advises govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) association believes that it has the solution to the government’s biggest problem – reducing foreign currency payments abroad...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imported automobiles hit 3 year low 

LAHORE: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released its import data for the month of October 2022, which paints a not-so-pretty picture for automotive...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pizza Hut is set to be sold. But what went wrong with the fast food franchise? 

LAHORE: After months of being shuttered, the franchises of Pizza Hut and Burger King are set to re-open in Pakistan after a change in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Imported automobiles hit 3 year low 

LAHORE: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released its import data for the month of October 2022, which paints a not-so-pretty picture for automotive...

Pizza Hut is set to be sold. But what went wrong with the fast food franchise? 

Blood money: the market for plasma | Profit Urdu

From tiny to mighty, Faysal Funds crossed Rs100bn AUMs mark

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.