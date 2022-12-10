Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Industry woes force Baluchistan Wheels to limit production days

The company will cease production for two weeks in December due to reduced demand by automobile manufacturers   

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Baluchistan Wheels Limited (BWHL) notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it will be observing non-production days (NDPs) from December 12 till December 23. 

The reason behind this is the reduced orders from its clientele, original equipment manufacturer (OEMS). The reduced orders have impacted the overall automotive industry resulting in reduced demand. 

BWHL is a manufacturer of steel disc wheels for automobiles based out of Hub, Balochistan. 

The company’s clientele includes both domestic and international passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and tractor OEMS. 

In a conversation with Profit, Muhammad Asad Saeed, Company Secretary of BWHL, stated that the decision was purely due to the “depressed demand in the automotive sector”. 

The decision of NDPs seems like the logical consequence of the current demand destruction that’s occurred in Pakistan’s automotive industry. Other parts manufacturers are likely to take similar decisions in what Abdul Waheed Khan, Director General of the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), has described as an “unprecedented situation” across Pakistan’s automotive industry. 

Although the monthly sales rose by 14% in October, but the yearly sales still plateaued at 37% lower than the last year. Furthermore, the first four months of the current fiscal year have only seen a cumulative automotive demand of 59,402 units sold. This is 46% lower than the 109,238 units sold over the same period in the previous year based on the data provided by PAMA. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank award 2022
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Industry woes force Baluchistan Wheels to limit production days

LAHORE: Baluchistan Wheels Limited (BWHL) notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it will be observing non-production days (NDPs) from December 12 till December 23.  The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Lucky Cement continues share buyback 

Lucky Cement Limited (LUCK) is continuing on its merry way, buying back 168,000 of its own shares on Thursday. The company has been on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan Refinery Limited shuts shop for weeks amidst high demand

According to its latest notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Pakistan Refineries Limited has intimated that it will remain shut for approximately 20 days,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt likely to remove Aamir Khan as SECP chairman: sources

ISLAMABAD: A change in the top spot at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is in the offing as the government is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan Refinery Limited shuts shop for weeks amidst high demand

According to its latest notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Pakistan Refineries Limited has intimated that it will remain shut for approximately 20 days,...

Leading tech export Akhtar Lawa drives IT services past FY23 growth target

Govt likely to remove Aamir Khan as SECP chairman: sources

$8.3bn rollover for maturing obligations expected: SBP governor 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.