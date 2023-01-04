Cement despatches declined by 21% during July to Dec-22

ISLAMABAD: The cement industry is facing a continuing decline after the total domestic and export cement despatches of the country fell to 21.764 million tons during the first six months of the current fiscal year compared to 27.456 million tons during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The nearly 21% decline comes as a result of the economic slowdown in the country. Domestic shipments during this period were 20.030 million tons against 24.065 million tons during the same period last year showing a reduction of 16.77%. Export despatches were also 48.86% less as the volumes reduced to 1.734 million tons during the first six months of the current fiscal year compared to 3.391 million tons exports done during the same period of last fiscal year.

The data from the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) shows during the month of Dec-22, cement despatches declined by 15.55%. Total Cement despatches during Dec-22 were 3.881 million tons against 4.595 Million Tons dispatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

Local cement shipments by the industry during the month of December 2022 were 3.676 million tons compared to 4.057 million tons in December 2021, showing a decline of 9.41%. Exports shipments also declined by a massive 61.88% as the volumes reduced from 538,002 tons in December 2021 to 205,061 tons in December 2022.

In December 2022, North based cement mills dispatched 3.010 million tons cement showing a decline of 11.60% against 3.405 million tons dispatched in December 2021. South based mills dispatched 870,355 tons cement during December 2022 that was 26.86% less compared to the despatches of 1.190 million tons during December 2021.

Exports from North based mills increased by 95.18% as the quantities increased from 27,885 tons in December 2021 to 54,427 tons in December 2022. Exports from the South were reduced by 70.47% to 150,634 tons in December 2022 from 510,117 tons during the same month last year.

North based Mills despatched 16.522 million tons cement domestically during the first six months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 18.06% than cement despatches of 20.163 million tons during July-December 2021. Exports from the North increased by 6.29% percent to 578,074 tons during July-December 2022 compared with 543,888 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills reduced by 17.42% to 17.100 million tons during the first six months of the current financial year from 20.707 million tons during the same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July-December 2022 were 3.508 million tons showing reduction of 10.10% over 3.902 million tons of cement dispatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South declined by 59.39% to 1.156 million tons during July-December 2022 compared with 2.847 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills reduced by 30.90% to 4.664 million tons during the first six months of the current financial year from 6.749 million tons during the same period of last financial year.