More than 260 Pakistani companies participate in Heimtextil exhibition 2023 

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: More than 260 companies participated in participated in the international Heimtextil exhibition of 2023, an annual textile trade fair, in Germany. The participation came amidst the news of industry closure due to economic crisis.

The annual exhibition of 2023 came in place after two years of break due to covid and was was held in Frankfurt, Germany from January 10 to January 13. The event received attendance 2,400 exhibitors from over 120 countries. 

According to sources in the textile industry, Profit learned that the exhibition marked Pakistan’s record high attendance. The historic participation placed Pakistan fourth in place internationally at the event after China, India and Turkey.

The Pakistani pavilion at the event was organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), an attached department of the Ministry of Commerce.

The textile products exhibited by Pakistani included bedsheets, towels, kitchen linen and other home textile products. 

As per the textile industry sources, Heimtextil create new opportunities every year but the economic situation in Pakistan makes it difficult for exporters to meet the import orders they receive from importers at such forums.

However, in a conversation with Hunain Hamid, Director of Habib Calico, Profit learned that the fair went quite well and Pakistani firms got 40% more visitors compared to previous editions.

Similarly, Bial Qasim the export and marketing director of Zaman Textile Mills said that “the fair was good and we got buyers from Italy, Portugal and many other countries.”

Many big names from Pakistan home textile industry took part in Heimtextil 2023 including Nishat Mills, Nishat Chunian, Al Karam textiles, Sadaqat textile. Other small and medium sized companies under the banner of Trade development authority of Pakistan also participated in Heimtextil 2023.

However, the textile industrialists had recently claimed that several industrial units were closed while many others were planning to either shut down or shift their production abroad.

They informed that their factories were deprived of necessary raw material and accessories. Letters of credit worth as low as $5,000 are being refused, which has hit in-progress export orders of $500,000 per consignment. It’s causing severe disruption and production delays and has led to the cancellation of export orders. Demurrage on various consignments has increased the cost too much, they said.

 

Petrol, diesel prices likely to go up for second half of January
NEPRA increases power price for KE consumers under uniform tariff policy
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

