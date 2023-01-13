NEPRA increases power price for KE consumers under uniform tariff policy

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) while adjusting the tariff of K-Electric (KE) under a ‘Uniform Tariff Policy’ has increased the power tariff for different categories of consumers.

Announcing its decision on the petition filed by the federal government, NEPRA has issued its decision of the price hike to be collected from January to April 2023.

According to this decision, residential consumers with consumption up to 300 units (excluding lifeline customers) will be charged Rs 1.4874 per unit whereas residential consumers with consumption above 300 units will be charged Rs 3.2116 per unit. And, all other categories will be charged Rs 4.4547 per unit.

Across Pakistan the approved uniform quarterly tariff adjustments will be applicable on KE customers for a period of four months from January 2023 to April 2023 to be applied on the consumption for the months of October, November, December 2022, and January 2023 after the notification from the federal government. For bills already issued in January 2023, the adjustments will be billed in the following month.

Individual distribution companies cannot unilaterally make any changes. All such petitions undergo a public hearing and scrutiny prior to approval. The public hearing on this petition was conducted on December 27, 2022.