Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA increases power price for KE consumers under uniform tariff policy

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) while adjusting the tariff of K-Electric (KE) under a ‘Uniform Tariff Policy’ has increased the power tariff for different categories of consumers.

Announcing its decision on the petition filed by the federal government, NEPRA has issued its decision of the price hike to be collected from January to April 2023.

According to this decision, residential consumers with consumption up to 300 units (excluding lifeline customers) will be charged Rs 1.4874 per unit whereas residential consumers with consumption above 300 units will be charged Rs 3.2116 per unit. And, all other categories will be charged Rs 4.4547 per unit.

Across Pakistan the approved uniform quarterly tariff adjustments will be applicable on KE customers for a period of four months from January 2023 to April 2023 to be applied on the consumption for the months of October, November, December 2022, and January 2023 after the notification from the federal government. For bills already issued in January 2023, the adjustments will be billed in the following month.

Individual distribution companies cannot unilaterally make any changes. All such petitions undergo a public hearing and scrutiny prior to approval. The public hearing on this petition was conducted on December 27, 2022.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
More than 260 Pakistani companies participate in Heimtextil exhibition 2023 
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Beco steel halts production due to delay in L/C approval

ISLAMABAD: Delays in approval of letter of credit (L/C) and reduction in inventory has forced Beco Steel Limited (BECO) to temporarily halt production starting...

Pharma sector hints shortage of life-saving drugs

Explaining ECC’s big changes to agreements with three important power plants

Govt set to introduce policy on local manufacturing of solar panels

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.